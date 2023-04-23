An Atlanta Police officer working an off-duty security job at the Greyhound station in Downtown shot and wounded a man causing a disturbance early Sunday morning.

According to the police report, officers working an approved off-duty job at the Greyhound terminal on Forsyth Street were notified by Greyhound Security just before 5 a.m. of an unruly male who was refusing to leave the property.

The male was not a ticketed passenger and was escorted outside of the building by security, but he refused to leave the property.

Officers approached and began speaking with the male, who produced a handgun and fired at the officers. One of the officers returned fire, striking the suspect. The suspect was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Neither officer was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and no other individuals were injured as a result of the incident.

The GBI was requested to handle the investigation of the shooting. At this time, the investigation continues.