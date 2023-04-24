President and CEO of Hallmark Media, Wonya Lucas, will deliver the commencement address at Agnes Scott College’s 2023 ceremony on May 13.

Wonya Lucas of Hallmark Media and Agnes Scott senior Nemain Morgan-Curtis (Photo courtesy of Agnes Scott College)

“We congratulate the class of 2023 for their achievements and look forward to watching them claim their places as leaders in their communities and workplaces in the years to come,” said Leocadia I. Zak, president of Agnes Scott College. “We are delighted to welcome Wonya Lucas, a leader with a distinguished career in television, public broadcasting and marketing, to campus as we celebrate the class of 2023.”

As president and CEO of Hallmark Media, Lucas oversees Hallmark’s entertainment brands, including the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, Hallmark Drama and the video-on-demand service Hallmark Movies Now. Lucas has had a storied career working as president and CEO of Public Broadcasting Atlanta and overseeing Atlanta’s NPR (WABE) and PBS (ATL PBA) stations.

Lucas has also worked at TV One as president and chief executive officer, where she became the second African-American woman to hold the president and chief executive officer role at a cable television network, Discovery Communications, The Weather Channel and Turner Broadcasting System.

In 2022, Lucas was part of The Hollywood Reporter’s Power 100 Women in Entertainment. Also in 2022, she was AdWeek’s TV Executive of the Year.

This year’s student speaker will be Nemain Morgan-Curtis, a history major and a student-athlete. Morgan-Curtis is a celebrated college athlete playing NCAA soccer team for four years and serving as team captain her junior year.

She has served as president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, as vice president of Mortar Board and as an admission ambassador for the college.

Morgan-Curtis plans to attend George Washington University in Washington, D.C., this fall to pursue a Master of Arts in education and human development in the field of education policy studies.

Agnes Scott’s commencement ceremony begins at 9:15 a.m. on the college’s Science Quadrangle. For more information, visit agnesscott.edu/commencement .