Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.’s Arts and Culture Department has published a call for artists for the 15th Art on the Atlanta BeltLine (AoAB) public artexhibition season. The program invites artists across all mediums to participate via visual and performance art, sculpture and the residency program.

The theme of the 2023-2024 exhibition season will coincide with the national and city-wide celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The AoAB season will feature a curation of works reflecting Atlanta’s influence on the storied history of the music genre.

Proposals are due May 30 at 3 p.m.

“The cultural history of Atlanta is deep and incredibly rich, and we work with diligence and intention each year to curate artists, organizations and works that reflect our city’s unique tapestry,” said Miranda Kyle, arts and culture program manager for the BeltLine. “We are especially excited to celebrate Atlanta’s legacy with hip hop as the theme of our upcoming season and can’t wait to see how our creative community responds to the charge.”

Since 2010, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. (ABI) has brought visual and performing arts to its parks and trails throughout the city. Art on the Atlanta BeltLine has grown to be the largest temporary exhibition of its kind in the south, creating an outdoor, public gallery of almost 8 linear miles. The Atlanta BeltLine seeks equity and inclusion across all programmatic elements and is committed to paying artists a living wage for their work and to providing arts and culture jobs in the local economy and beyond.

Visual artists, performers, musicians, lecturers, art historians and art professionals at every stage of their careers are invited to apply for the 2023-2024 exhibition season. All applicants must sign up in Bonfire, Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.’s procurement system, where applicants can view all information and updates, download all documents, and submit proposals. Details and how to register to apply can be found at art.beltline.org/opencall.

Potential project proposals could include, but are not limited to: performance works of all kinds, such as street and traveling performers, parade, music, dance, theater, and performance art; utilization of fences or screening devices; murals; school or class projects; historical or didactic works; projects that promote exploration of Atlanta BeltLine trails; organizational collaborations; sculpture opportunities; work that is reflective of the culture and history of BeltLine neighborhoods, amplifies local history, and elevates voices and narratives that have historically been marginalized.

Submitting artists will apply to have their work featured in any of the following components of the exhibition:

BeltLine Public Art Residency Program – The Atlanta BeltLine residency program is designed to offer real-world exposure operating within the realm of public art and infrastructure. The roles include Scholar-in-Residence, Curator-in-Residence, and Artist-in-Residence.

– The Atlanta BeltLine residency program is designed to offer real-world exposure operating within the realm of public art and infrastructure. The roles include Scholar-in-Residence, Curator-in-Residence, and Artist-in-Residence. BeltLine Walls Volume 6 (Murals) – Artists will work on their walls during the month of October, culminating in a grand reveal and community celebration.

– Artists will work on their walls during the month of October, culminating in a grand reveal and community celebration. BeltLine Flow (Performance Series) – Artists are invited to perform along the Atlanta BeltLine corridor throughout the timeframe of the exhibition. These are designed to act as a pop-up style events to creatively activate and celebrate the corridor in many locations.

– Artists are invited to perform along the Atlanta BeltLine corridor throughout the timeframe of the exhibition. These are designed to act as a pop-up style events to creatively activate and celebrate the corridor in many locations. BeltLine Spaces (Sculpture Exhibition) – Artists are invited to submit their proposals in 3D, monumental, installation, prefabricated, site specific or land art sculptural work.

– Artists are invited to submit their proposals in 3D, monumental, installation, prefabricated, site specific or land art sculptural work. BeltLine After Dark (Festival) – This annual festival celebrates the communities and spaces along the BeltLine Westside Trail. Artists are invited to submit proposals to activate the Westside Trail and welcome the summer season. Previous seasons have included concerts, ballet, theater, opera and interactive roving performances.

– This annual festival celebrates the communities and spaces along the BeltLine Westside Trail. Artists are invited to submit proposals to activate the Westside Trail and welcome the summer season. Previous seasons have included concerts, ballet, theater, opera and interactive roving performances. Atlanta BeltLine: The Coloring Book – Graphic Design, Comic Book and Sequential art professionals and collectives are invited to submit proposals for an ABI coloring book.

– Graphic Design, Comic Book and Sequential art professionals and collectives are invited to submit proposals for an ABI coloring book. Youth Workshop Series – Youth educators and organizations are invited to submit proposals for a workshop series to engage young people in arts and culture ages 5-18 around the BeltLine corridor.

– Youth educators and organizations are invited to submit proposals for a workshop series to engage young people in arts and culture ages 5-18 around the BeltLine corridor. Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade – Musicians who wish to be included in the 2024 Lantern Parade should contact Chantelle Rytter directly at chantellerytter@gmail.com.

Artists’ Information Session & Question Submission Period

Artists and professionals are invited to submit their questions about the RFP process by 3 p.m. on May 15. A pre-RFP release information session was held virtually and in-person March 28, 2023. The public meeting provided information about the process and allowed attendees to ask questions. The recording of the session and the corresponding presentation are available on the AoAB website.

Additional Information

Historic, environmental, cultural, functional, urban design, and/or aesthetic aspects of the Atlanta BeltLine are good starting points to consider for potential proposal submissions. Projects are expected to be well-researched, well-planned and feasible.

Proposals and applications are due by 3 p.m. EST on May 30, 2023. All applicants must register through the Bonfire Hub, and all proposals must be submitted through that system. For complete guidelines, please visit art.beltline.org/for-artists/join-the-exhibition.

Artists will be selected by a juried panel and notified of their acceptance by mid-late summer 2023. The mission of the exhibition jury is to create a diverse and equitable panel of the most qualified individuals. The BeltLine is dedicated to ensuring its jury members represent the broadest swath of Atlanta’s identities in order to make its exhibitions as equitable and inclusive as possible.

Stay abreast of Art on the Atlanta BeltLine announcements and events at art.beltline.org, or follow on social media @atlantabeltline and with #beltlineart.

