The crowed enjoyed live music by several local bands.

Message in a Bottle – a restaurant soon to open in The Village, will feature fresh seafood and crab cakes, like the ones cooked on Saturday on the green egg.

David Mellits serves up tacos at the Green Eggs and Kegs celebration

Cilantro was a key component to many of the dishes at the day-long celebration

Katie Schnetzer sells unique custom dog accessories.

More than 1,500 people enjoyed beautiful weather, beer, and smoked offerings at Dunwoody’s second annual Green Eggs & Kegs Festival, which raised money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The event, held Saturday in the parking lot outside The Village, a restaurant conglomerate off Mount Vernon Road, with attendees sampling foods cooked exclusively on a Big Green Egg from more than 18 restaurants and/or food trucks, along with a variety of beers and mixed drinks.

Organizer David Abes of Dash Hospitality Group said he was very pleased with the turnout for the second annual event. Last year about 800 tickets were sold, and JDRF received $10,000. Abels said when the dust settles, he felt confident that donation would be met or exceeded.

Live music at the event featured Family Truckster & Sucker Punch and Mike Casey and Jason Martin entertaining during the VIP event.

The event’s sponsors included Discover Dunwoody, Big Green Egg, Regency Centers, ASW Distillery, Califino, Kona Brewing, Tucker Brewing, Wicked Weed, Babylonstoren, New Belgium Brewing, The Ned, Old Forester, Gate City Brewing, Bacardi Rum, Sweetwater Brewing, Tres Agaves, United Distributors, Eagle Rock Distributors, Chatel Farms, Aussie Select, and Sysco.