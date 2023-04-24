This year’s Atlanta Pride Run will take place on June 4 at 8 a.m. in Piedmont Park.

The Atlanta Pride Run is put on by Front Runners Atlanta (FRATL), a running and walking social club for the LGBTQ+ community and allies. The charity 5K raises awareness and funds for those impacted by HIV.

According to a press release, this year’s race slogan is “We See You” and is meant to empower people in the community to raise their voices and be heard.

The nonprofits who will benefit from this year’s race are AID Atlanta, which offers HIV/AIDS prevention and care services; Bridge of Light, which offers hygiene and laundry services to those who are unhoused or living in poverty; and Lost + Found Youth, an organization who aims to help end homelessness for all LGBTQ+ youth.

For this year’s race, FRATL will also honor local Atlantans who “exemplify its mission, values, and legacy,” according to the release.

The Atlanta Pride Run is a Peachtree Qualifier race, and those who can’t run in person this year will have a virtual race option.

More information can be found on the Atlanta Pride Run’s website. Registration for the in-person race will close on June 3.