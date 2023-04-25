Photo by Brett Sayles/Pexels

A request for a $45 million tax break from Fulton County is on hold after intense pushback from city leaders and residents.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Quality Technology Services requested the 10-year tax break for a data center it has under construction near the Atlanta BeltLine on West Marietta Street.

On Tuesday, the company asked the Development Authority of Fulton County to pause the request so it can provide more information to the board.

Around 100 residents who live near the data center site wrote letters of opposition to the tax abatement, which is typically used to induce new jobs and investment.

The tax break was also opposed by leaders of the Beltline and the city’s development arm, Invest Atlanta.