The Atlanta Fringe Festival has announced their lineup for the 11th annual festival. This year features 28 groups from 9 different states as well as, the festival’s first international performers from Australia.
“We’re ecstatic about the response we got to this year’s call for artists,” said Executive Director Diana Brown. “Artists are ready to get back out there, and we’re proud of the reputation we’ve earned over the years as a festival that really takes care of its performers. This is an awesome group and I can’t wait to see what they do!”
The artists that make up this year’s lineup were chosen, per festival tradition, via an unjuried lottery – literally pulled out of a hat from a pool of around 100 global submissions. Festival artists will be eligible for cash prizes for the favorite shows in various categories as selected by the audience, staff and a panel of judges from the Atlanta arts community.
The Atlanta Fringe Festival takes place from June 5-11, 2023 in venues throughout Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village, and Old Fourth Ward.
Atlanta Fringe Festival 2023 Lineup:
|Company Name
|Show Title
|Hometown
|Genre
|Adrenaline Entertainment
|Hive Mind
|Lithonia, GA
|Comedy
|Charles Parrot
|Nebraska Backward
|Lilburn, GA
|Storytelling
|Couch House Collective
|Glass Half Full
|Atlanta, GA
|Circus/Variety
|CrashMat Productions
|INHIBITIONIST(!)
|Blue Lake, CA
|Other
|Cynthia Millhorn
|Daughters
|Atlanta, GA
|Theatre
|DGS Production
|Truth Be Told
|Long Beach, CA
|Theatre
|DreamCatcher Entertainment
|Man-O-logues
|Atlanta, GA
|Theatre
|Errol McClendon
|Inner State Stories
|Berwyn, IL
|Theatre
|Grackle Jack Productions
|In The Beginning
|Austin, TX
|Comedy
|IRTE (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble)
|Wow Wee! Adventures of a Little Girl Killbot Christmas Special!
|New York, NY
|Comedy
|Jamie Campbell Creative
|Big Dad Energy
|Kansas City, KS
|Comedy
|Jude Dexter
|AIDSLAND
|Decatur, GA
|Drama
|Kit Fay
|Madhouse
|Atlanta, GA
|Puppetry
|LakehouseRanchDotPNG
|Lo Siento mi Espanol Es Tremendo Mal
|Miami Gardens, FL
|Storytelling
|Megan Stern
|Upline: It’s Not a Show, It’s an Opportunity
|New York, NY
|Comedy
|Merry Cat Productions
|The Picture of Dorian Grey
|Decatur, GA
|Theatre
|Mixed Reviews
|Illegal In Florida
|Atlanta, GA
|Theatre
|Outlawed & Out-Of-The-Box Productions
|Flame & Filament
|Atlanta, GA
|Theatre
|Performance Gallery
|Word of Mouth
|Tucson, AZ
|Theatre
|Scout and friends
|AS I EAT THE WORLD
|Sunrise, FL
|Theatre
|suhREEtah
|TEETH: UH MORALITY PLAY
|Vine Grove, KY
|Theatre
|Sushi and the City Production
|Driving Miss Cherry Blossom
|Mt.Airy, GA
|Comedy
|The Naughty Rigatonis
|The Naughty Rigatonis: Summer Vacation
|Atlanta, GA
|Comedy
|TurnerMagic.com
|Fringe Enigma: magic & mentalism for the curious
|Dallas, GA
|Other
|Twinhead Theatre
|Rottenwood
|Decatur, GA
|Comedy
|Vulva Va-Voom & Company
|Hollywood Psychic of the Golden Age
|Tampa, FL
|Other
|We are Conquerors of Domestic Violence Inc.
|Gasping for Air
|Jonesboro, GA
|Theatre
|Marcus Ryan/World Laughs
|Eat, Pray, Walk
|Wonthaggi, Victoria (Australia)
|Storytelling