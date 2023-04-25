The Atlanta Fringe Festival has announced their lineup for the 11th annual festival. This year features 28 groups from 9 different states as well as, the festival’s first international performers from Australia.

“We’re ecstatic about the response we got to this year’s call for artists,” said Executive Director Diana Brown. “Artists are ready to get back out there, and we’re proud of the reputation we’ve earned over the years as a festival that really takes care of its performers. This is an awesome group and I can’t wait to see what they do!”

The artists that make up this year’s lineup were chosen, per festival tradition, via an unjuried lottery – literally pulled out of a hat from a pool of around 100 global submissions. Festival artists will be eligible for cash prizes for the favorite shows in various categories as selected by the audience, staff and a panel of judges from the Atlanta arts community.

The Atlanta Fringe Festival takes place from June 5-11, 2023 in venues throughout Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village, and Old Fourth Ward.

Atlanta Fringe Festival 2023 Lineup:

Company Name Show Title Hometown Genre Adrenaline Entertainment Hive Mind Lithonia, GA Comedy Charles Parrot Nebraska Backward Lilburn, GA Storytelling Couch House Collective Glass Half Full Atlanta, GA Circus/Variety CrashMat Productions INHIBITIONIST(!) Blue Lake, CA Other Cynthia Millhorn Daughters Atlanta, GA Theatre DGS Production Truth Be Told Long Beach, CA Theatre DreamCatcher Entertainment Man-O-logues Atlanta, GA Theatre Errol McClendon Inner State Stories Berwyn, IL Theatre Grackle Jack Productions In The Beginning Austin, TX Comedy IRTE (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble) Wow Wee! Adventures of a Little Girl Killbot Christmas Special! New York, NY Comedy Jamie Campbell Creative Big Dad Energy Kansas City, KS Comedy Jude Dexter AIDSLAND Decatur, GA Drama Kit Fay Madhouse Atlanta, GA Puppetry LakehouseRanchDotPNG Lo Siento mi Espanol Es Tremendo Mal Miami Gardens, FL Storytelling Megan Stern Upline: It’s Not a Show, It’s an Opportunity New York, NY Comedy Merry Cat Productions The Picture of Dorian Grey Decatur, GA Theatre Mixed Reviews Illegal In Florida Atlanta, GA Theatre Outlawed & Out-Of-The-Box Productions Flame & Filament Atlanta, GA Theatre Performance Gallery Word of Mouth Tucson, AZ Theatre Scout and friends AS I EAT THE WORLD Sunrise, FL Theatre suhREEtah TEETH: UH MORALITY PLAY Vine Grove, KY Theatre Sushi and the City Production Driving Miss Cherry Blossom Mt.Airy, GA Comedy The Naughty Rigatonis The Naughty Rigatonis: Summer Vacation Atlanta, GA Comedy TurnerMagic.com Fringe Enigma: magic & mentalism for the curious Dallas, GA Other Twinhead Theatre Rottenwood Decatur, GA Comedy Vulva Va-Voom & Company Hollywood Psychic of the Golden Age Tampa, FL Other We are Conquerors of Domestic Violence Inc. Gasping for Air Jonesboro, GA Theatre Marcus Ryan/World Laughs Eat, Pray, Walk Wonthaggi, Victoria (Australia) Storytelling