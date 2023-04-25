The Atlanta Fringe Festival has announced their lineup for the 11th annual festival. This year features 28 groups from 9 different states as well as, the festival’s first international performers from Australia.

“We’re ecstatic about the response we got to this year’s call for artists,” said Executive Director Diana Brown. “Artists are ready to get back out there, and we’re proud of the reputation we’ve earned over the years as a festival that really takes care of its performers. This is an awesome group and I can’t wait to see what they do!” 

The artists that make up this year’s lineup were chosen, per festival tradition, via an unjuried lottery – literally pulled out of a hat from a pool of around 100 global submissions. Festival artists will be eligible for cash prizes for the favorite shows in various categories as selected by the audience, staff and a panel of judges from the Atlanta arts community.

The Atlanta Fringe Festival takes place from June 5-11, 2023 in venues throughout Little Five Points, East Atlanta Village, and Old Fourth Ward.  

Atlanta Fringe Festival 2023 Lineup:

Company NameShow TitleHometownGenre
Adrenaline EntertainmentHive MindLithonia, GAComedy
Charles ParrotNebraska BackwardLilburn, GAStorytelling
Couch House CollectiveGlass Half FullAtlanta, GACircus/Variety
CrashMat ProductionsINHIBITIONIST(!)Blue Lake, CAOther
Cynthia MillhornDaughtersAtlanta, GATheatre
DGS ProductionTruth Be ToldLong Beach, CATheatre
DreamCatcher EntertainmentMan-O-loguesAtlanta, GATheatre
Errol McClendonInner State StoriesBerwyn, ILTheatre
Grackle Jack ProductionsIn The BeginningAustin, TXComedy
IRTE (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble)Wow Wee! Adventures of a Little Girl Killbot Christmas Special!New York, NYComedy
Jamie Campbell CreativeBig Dad EnergyKansas City, KSComedy
Jude DexterAIDSLANDDecatur, GADrama
Kit FayMadhouseAtlanta, GAPuppetry
LakehouseRanchDotPNGLo Siento mi Espanol Es Tremendo MalMiami Gardens, FLStorytelling
Megan SternUpline: It’s Not a Show, It’s an OpportunityNew York, NYComedy
Merry Cat ProductionsThe Picture of Dorian GreyDecatur, GATheatre
Mixed ReviewsIllegal In FloridaAtlanta, GATheatre
Outlawed & Out-Of-The-Box ProductionsFlame & FilamentAtlanta, GATheatre
Performance GalleryWord of MouthTucson, AZTheatre
Scout and friendsAS I EAT THE WORLDSunrise, FLTheatre
suhREEtahTEETH: UH MORALITY PLAYVine Grove, KYTheatre
Sushi and the City ProductionDriving Miss Cherry BlossomMt.Airy, GAComedy
The Naughty RigatonisThe Naughty Rigatonis: Summer VacationAtlanta, GAComedy
TurnerMagic.comFringe Enigma: magic & mentalism for the curiousDallas, GAOther
Twinhead TheatreRottenwoodDecatur, GAComedy
Vulva Va-Voom & CompanyHollywood Psychic of the Golden AgeTampa, FLOther
We are Conquerors of Domestic Violence Inc.Gasping for AirJonesboro, GATheatre
Marcus Ryan/World LaughsEat, Pray, WalkWonthaggi, Victoria (Australia)Storytelling

