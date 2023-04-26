Built in 2006, this Milton Mansion – situated on the eighth green of Manor Golf & Country Club – has entered the market for $3,999,000.

This 6-bedroom home offers 6 ½ bathrooms on a lot close to an acre and a half. Not only is there plenty do on the property (e.g. enjoy the massaging jets of the spa, sit by the pool and zone out to the sounds of a private, mini waterfall, watch golfers from the comfort of the home office), a golf cart pathway gives access to the surrounding Country Club.

Still, even on rainy days this home offers ways to kick back in style with a rain head shower, steam bath, jacuzzi tub and high-ceiling library.

Gallery:

Photo provided by Realtor.com.

This Milton home also boasts:

Newly-installed, in-ground pool and spa

Stone patio and backyard sitting area

Seven fireplaces, five bars/mini-bars and a wine cellar

You can see all of the details and features this home offers at this link.