Old Fourth Ward Skate Park (File)

A suspect is in custody after shooting a 15-year-old and a 50-year-old near Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department report, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the skate park at 830 Willoughby Way. Upon arrival at 4:45 p.m., officers located a 15-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

At 4:50 p.m., officers received a report of a person shot at the intersection of North and Moreland avenues. Officers located a 50-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the 15-year-old victim was at the skate park when a suspect shot him.

The suspect fled in a silver SUV firing shots that struck several vehicles, a building, and the 50-year-old victim. The SUV later crashed on Moreland near Ponce de Leon Avenue.

After crashing the vehicle, the suspect fled on foot and was detained by officers a short distance away. Officers recovered two firearms with the driver.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.