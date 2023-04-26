Old Fourth Ward Skate Park (File)

A suspect is in custody after shooting a 15-year-old and a 50-year-old near Historic Fourth Ward Skate Park on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department report, officers responded to a report of a person shot at the skate park at 830 Willoughby Way. Upon arrival at 4:45 p.m., officers located a 15-year-old male who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

At 4:50 p.m., officers received a report of a person shot at the intersection of North and Moreland avenues. Officers located a 50-year-old male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was alert, conscious, and breathing and transported to the hospital.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the 15-year-old victim was at the skate park when a suspect shot him.

The suspect fled in a silver SUV firing shots that struck several vehicles, a building, and the 50-year-old victim. The SUV later crashed on Moreland near Ponce de Leon Avenue.

After crashing the vehicle, the suspect fled on foot and was detained by officers a short distance away. Officers recovered two firearms with the driver.

Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Collin KelleyEditor

Collin Kelley has been the editor of Atlanta Intown for two decades and has been a journalist and freelance writer for 35 years. He’s also an award-winning poet and novelist.