Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes (File)

The 51st annual Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes returns this weekend, April 28-30, with live music, art, food, and a parade.

The festival will have three stages set up throughout the neighborhood featuring an eclectic mix of music, including performances by Randall Bramblett, Joe Gransden, The Weekend Lovers, Natti Love Joys, Joe Alterman, Just Roxie, and many more.

If you’re looking for gifts, new clothes, art for your house or just about anything else, you are likely to find it at the many vendor booths lining Inman Park’s tree-shaded streets.

Food vendors will offer pizza, barbecue, gyros, sausages, sandwiches, and other street festival staples.

The highlight of the festival is the annual parade through the streets of Inman Park at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29. The event happens rain or shine, and you can see the parade route on this map. The parade begins at Edgewood and Euclid and runs to Austin Avenue.

This year’s Tour of Homes kicks off on Friday and will feature a dozen of the neighborhood’s most notable homes and Inman Park Church. This is a ticketed event and can be purchased here.