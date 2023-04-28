A rendering of the renovated gym at NYO.

The Galloway School is entering a new partnership with its neighbor, Northside Youth Organization (NYO), on the sharing of athletic facilities.

The partnership was announced as NYO continues its $20 million capital campaign to renovate playing fields and facilities. The organization is expected to announce today that former Southern Company CEO Tom Fanning will make the largest individual gift in the program’s history: $1.5 million for field-naming rights.

Beginning in May, NYO will renovate the existing field at Blackwell Stadium to include artificial turf, new seating and lights, and upgraded locker rooms. This field will now serve as Galloway’s home field for ML and UL boys and girls soccer matches.

A rendering of the upgraded field at NYO.

The field will also function as a practice area for several Galloway teams and will be available for use on field days and additional school activities.

“For years, Galloway and NYO have partnered to offer the best possible experience for our student-athletes,” said NYO Executive Director Josh Burr. “I am thrilled to see this partnership take another step forward as we upgrade, enhance, and expand upon what we can offer our community.”

NYO is also in the process of renovating their existing gym that Galloway currently uses for basketball and volleyball, making several upgrades to baseball and softball facilities used by Middle Learning teams, and constructing a new gym.

“Galloway has continued to strive for opportunities to enhance our athletic program, and this is a huge step in the right direction,” said Upper Learning Athletics Director Andrew Tulowitzky. “Having a field we can call home and access to other high-quality facilities in such close proximity only adds to the Galloway student-athlete experience. We look forward to continuing this decades-long partnership with a trusted park neighbor.”

We're thrilled to announce the launch of our capital campaign! The campaign will include turfing a field, renovating our existing gym and building a second gym with new community rooms, a weight room, an athletic training room & more! #GrowWithNYO pic.twitter.com/LHrPkqQZUu — Northside Youth Org. (@NYOSportsATL) March 21, 2023