Atlanta-based nonprofit Concrete Jungle is hosting the Spectacular Fruit Ramble, the organization’s largest annual event, on May 13, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The event, which correlates with the start of fruit season in Atlanta, gives residents the opportunity to check out several varieties of local edible fruit.

Neighborhood Church — located across from Candler Park — is the starting point of the event, where attendees will check in and then proceed to explore the surrounding neighborhood via a walking and biking tour.

During the tours, attendees will get to learn about the city’s various fruit trees, along with sampling a few of them along the way.

Following the tour, guests will return to the church for a fruit-themed carnival, which consists of several wacky activities such as catching falling “fruit” from trees constructed out of PVC, testing fruit-smelling skills and more.

Members of the Concrete Jungle team will be in-attendance to serve as educational guides, along with providing information about upcoming volunteer opportunities for Atlantans to get involved with the nonprofit’s mission of getting fresh produce in the city to hunger relief organizations.

The family-friendly event is open to all ages. Adult tickets are $30 and children’s tickets are $15 — all proceeds from the event will go towards helping Concrete Jungle provide fresh fruit to families in-need.

Tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, head over to the Concrete Jungle website.