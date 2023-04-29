The Decatur Architecture Walking Tour is back and refreshed for 2023. The tour from DeKalb History Center (DHC) will be featuring new locations around downtown Decatur. These tours are open to DHC members as well as the general public. Tours will be offered monthly and new dates will be added in the coming months.

In this year’s brand-new walking tour, learn about the architects and architecture of Downtown Decatur. This tour will focus on commercial buildings spanning 1920 to 1970. Attendees will see a wide variety of building styles from classical to modern, buildings covered include the Blair-Rutland Building, Decatur Presbyterian and Decatur High School.

The tour is outdoors with a total walking distance of about one mile, and lasts about an hour and a half.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

May 16, 6:30 p.m.

May 23, 6:30 p.m. (in partnership with Atlanta Preservation Center, ticket link)

June 13, 7:00 p.m.

July 11, 7:00 p.m. (in partnership with Atlanta Preservation Center, ticket link)

The tour meets at the DeKalb History Center Lobby, 101 E Court Square, Decatur GA 30030.

Member tickets are $5 and non-member tickets are $12.50. Tickets are available at dekalb-history-center.square.site.