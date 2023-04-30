The May 2023 issue of the Reporter includes a special section for NARI Atlanta.

The past few years have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride for most of us, personally and professionally, and the remodeling industry in Atlanta has seen unprecedented growth. In spite of the ups and downs of life and the economy, when you are in need of any remodeling services, we hope you’ll make the right choice and put your trust in a professional organization such as NARI (the National Association of the Remodeling Industry) and give yourself the peace of mind that you are working with an exceptional partner.

Our members perform at a higher level. They shape the future of residential remodeling through continuing education and the use of innovative techniques and building solutions that homeowners demand. In addition to our Remodeling Contractor Members, we also have Supplier Members ranging from flooring experts and countertops fabricators, to plumbing retailers and roofing contractors.

Beginning this year, NARI Atlanta is proud to partner with the TeamWorks Technical Committee at the SkillsUSA® National Competition (being held at the GA World Congress Center for the next 5 years). The TeamWorks competition recognizes outstanding high school and college students for excellence in a variety of residential construction related skills. By partnering with TeamWorks, NARI Atlanta is promoting workforce development by supporting future skilled tradesmen and women.

The NARI Atlanta Foundation, Inc. (known as NARI Cares) is the charitable arm of our organization and exists to provide NARI Atlanta Members with opportunities to serve the Atlanta community utilizing their professional skills and resources. We are currently renovating the interior of an Airstream trailer for the charity Children Helping Children, who will use the trailer to collect and transport donations and for art therapy and wellness initiatives for kids and teens in need.

Remodeling is a physical embodiment of rebirth and growth, and Spring is a time for fresh ideas, new beginnings, and home remodeling. The season also marks the time when Atlanta homeowners seek out contractors who can turn their dream homes into reality. To commemorate May as National Home Improvement Month, NARI Atlanta would like to offer you a few words of advice for planning your remodel.

With homeowners spending more time at home than ever before, demand for home improvements has skyrocketed, leaving quality contractors booked far in advance. If you are thinking about a remodel project, we recommend the following steps to help kick-start the process:

Think your project through from start to finish. Careful planning of your home improvement project will enable you to update your home, increase the value of your investment and customize your living space-all for a lot less than the cost of a new home.

Look over your property carefully. What repairs are needed? What improvements would you like to make? Think ahead and determine your future needs. Professional remodeling contractors can help you in your planning by outlining options and discussing the improvements you can make within your budget.

Be sure to review your homeowner’s insurance policy and make adjustments for the added value of the work being done.

If you are considering a small-scale remodeling project or are ready to invest in a full-scale home renovation, you have found the best resource to get started. On behalf of all NARI Atlanta members, we appreciate your consideration and look forward to the opportunity to make your dreams a reality.

This story first appeared in the 2023 issue of the Reporter Newspapers in a NARI Atlanta Special Section. Click here to read more.