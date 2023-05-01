Lori Lejeune’s artwork is located at the corner of Tilly Mill and Womack Roads. (Photos courtesy City of Dunwoody)

Art by Jenna Prass is featured at the corner of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Dunwoody Village Parkway.

Lisa Guyton’s work is located at Perimeter Center West and Olde Perimeter Way.

Elaine Stephenson’s art is displayed at the corner of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Ashford Parkway.

Rocio Arvizu’s installation is at the corner of North Shallowford Road and Pernoshal Court.

Dunwoody has expanded its Green Light Art Project with the installation of five more original pieces of art on traffic signal boxes at intersections throughout the city.

The second phase was funded with a $5,000 donation from Fifth Third Bank and brings the total Green Light installations around the city to 10.

“The first phase of the Green Light Art Project was just incredible, and I am thrilled that we are able to share five more works of art in Dunwoody. We are simultaneously brightening intersections and improving our community,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

Of the five artists that were picked for phase two, two were high school students, and three were artists who had submitted their work for consideration for the Spruill Center for the Arts’ Amplify mural but had not been chosen.

The Dunwoody Public Art Implementation Plan followed several general themes, according to Dunwoody Communications Manager Jennifer Boettcher, including:

• Dunwoody offers big city amenities with small town flair;

• Dunwoody is a place where people work together to make the community better;

• Dunwoody is diverse;

• Dunwoody celebrates and connects with special events and festivals;

• Dunwoody is place where family and neighborhood are at the center;

• Dunwoody is a city in transition, everchanging.

The first phase of Green Light Art featured the work of five Dunwoody High School students. The second phase includes two high schools students, Jenna Prass and Rocio Arvizu. Three other artists also included in second phase were Lori Lejeune, Lisa Guyton and Elaine Stephenson.

Link to the project website with an interactive map of art.

Considering the impact of weather on the art, Boettcher said the wraps are expected to last three to five years. The City of Dunwoody plans additional wraps in the future.