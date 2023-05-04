Photo by Tuur Tisseghem

As a bustling city in Georgia, Alpharetta is home to a variety of businesses. There is no shortage of places to explore, from restaurants to retail stores. However, some businesses in the area stand out for their unique offerings and experiences.

1. Jekyll Brewing

Jekyll Brewing is a craft brewery located in Alpharetta, Georgia, that offers a unique experience for beer enthusiasts. In addition to its delicious craft beer options, Jekyll Brewing also offers a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process with tours of its facility. Visitors can learn about the art of brewing and sample some of the brewery’s offerings in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.

Jekyll Brewing was founded in 2013 by Michael Lundmark and Josh Rachel, both of whom are passionate about beer and the brewing process. They wanted to create a space where people could come together to enjoy craft beer and learn about how it’s made. Today, Jekyll Brewing is one of the most popular craft breweries in the Atlanta area, with a loyal following of beer enthusiasts who appreciate the quality and craftsmanship that goes into every batch of beer.

If You Go

Address: 15 Academy St., Suite 1E

Admission: Free entry into taproom; Paid brewery tours available

Admission to the taproom is free, but there is a fee for the behind-the-scenes tour of the facility. The tour fee includes a guided tour of the brewery, a souvenir pint glass, and six tastings of the brewery’s offerings. The tour lasts about an hour and is offered on Saturdays and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Reservations are not required for the tour, but it is recommended to arrive 15 minutes before the start time to ensure a spot on the tour.

2. TopGolf

Topgolf is a premier entertainment venue that provides a high-tech and unique experience for both golfers and non-golfers alike. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities, their climate-controlled bays provide a comfortable environment for players to enjoy the game year-round. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, Topgolf has something for everyone. Their interactive games and challenges add an exciting and competitive edge to the traditional driving range experience.

Topgolf is also known for its exceptional food and drinks, served by its friendly and attentive staff. From handcrafted cocktails to mouth-watering appetizers, Topgolf’s menu is sure to satisfy any craving.

If You Go

Address: 10900 Westside Parkway

Admission: Free entry into venue; Golfing prices vary by time and day of the week

Walk-ins are welcome, but availability may be limited during peak hours. Reservations are recommended.

With locations all across the country, Topgolf has become a popular choice for corporate events, birthday parties, and other special occasions. The Alpharetta Their private event spaces and customizable packages make it easy to plan a memorable and unique experience for your guests.

3. Board and Brush

Board & Brush is a fantastic DIY studio that provides a wide range of creative and unique experiences. Especially for people who are interested in making their own home decor. Customers are able to choose from a diverse selection of projects and designs. This includes beautiful signs, sleek trays, and stunning frames, among other things. With their extensive knowledge and expertise, the studio staff will be there to guide and assist throughout the crafting process. They ensure that each customer can create a beautiful and personalized piece of home decor. You are sure to cherish for these years to come. The studio provides all of the necessary materials and tools. This is ensuring that every customer has everything they need to create their masterpiece.

If You Go

Address: 425 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 305

Board & Brush in Alpharetta, Georgia, is open and operates mainly through workshop events throughout the month. There are no set hour of operation. However, they do offer bookings for private events. To book an event, click here.

4. Urban Escape Games

Urban Escape Games is an incredibly thrilling and immersive experience that challenges participants to solve a variety of puzzles and riddles to escape from a specially designed and themed room. Each room has its own unique storyline and challenges that will keep you on the edge of your seat for hours.

The puzzles are designed to be challenging yet solvable, so you and your group can work together to find the clues and solve the mysteries. The experience is perfect for groups of friends and family who enjoy problem-solving and teamwork, and it’s a great way to bond and create lasting memories.

If You Go

Address: 20 Mansell Court East, Suite 275

20 Mansell Court East, Suite 275 Hours: Monday to Thursday – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday – Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday – 1:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Website : urbanescapegames.com/alpharetta-escape-rooms/

: urbanescapegames.com/alpharetta-escape-rooms/ Phone: 678-805-2189

Admission prices vary depending on the day, time of the week, and the room ranging from:

Room fee + $32 per additional ticket up to the room maximum THE CELLS – $128 room fee* (includes up to 4 tickets) THE KING’S TREASURE – $112 room fee* (includes up to 4 tickets) ALL OTHERS – $96 room fee* (includes up to 3 tickets)



5. The Velvet Note

The Velvet Note is a jazz club that offers an unparalleled and intimate live music experience. The club’s dedication to acoustics creates a listening room environment that truly allows guests to appreciate the music in a way that cannot be found elsewhere. The club’s acoustic design is based on using materials that absorb sound and prevent any echo or distortion. This creates a sound quality that is unmatched.

If You Go

Address: 4075 Old Milton Parkway

4075 Old Milton Parkway Hours: Thursday through Sunday – 6:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday – 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Admission: Prices vary based on performer. See upcoming shows and prices here

Prices vary based on performer. See upcoming shows and prices here Website : thevelvetnote.com

: thevelvetnote.com Phone: 855-583-5838

Aside from the captivating musical experience, the club also offers an upscale dining experience. It features a menu of small plates and cocktails that will tantalize any palate. The menu is carefully crafted to complement the music and provide guests with a memorable gastronomic experience. Guests choose from a wide range of dishes. They offer savory meals to sweet desserts, and the menu is updated regularly to incorporate seasonal ingredients and flavors.