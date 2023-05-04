May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and for the 16th year in a row, Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics will be offering free skin cancer screenings. Screenings will take place from 8 a.m. until noon on May 6 at Peachtree Road Farmers Market.

This event provides a convenient opportunity for vendors and patrons to receive skin exams by a board-certified dermatologist for free and without proof of insurance.

“We are so fortunate to have an amazing team of physicians and partners who are eager to educate their community on skin cancer and its prevention,” says Dr. Jodi Ganz of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics. “We invite all to come and join us and take advantage of this opportunity.”

The exams will take place outdoors in open air, which allows physicians to screen any easily visible parts of a patient. Doctors will be checking the hot spots where skin cancer is likely to form, which is typically around the neck, arms, hands, and face. Each patient will get a write-up of their examination. If anything serious is detected, doctors will make additional personalized recommendations and referrals.

Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics has been in collaboration with Peachtree Road Farmers Market for several years for their annual skin cancer examination. In addition to Dr. Ganz, Drs. Kelli Ingram Baender, Humza Ilyas, and David Olanksy and physicians assistants Sharen Doering and Wayne Emineth of Olansky Dermatology & Aesthetics will be participating in this year’s screenings.

For more details, visit OlanskyDermatology.com or call (404) 355-5484.