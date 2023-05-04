This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.
Just in time for the Kentucky Derby, here’s a mint julep recipe you won’t want to miss.
This Julep comes from Bully Boy, a BeltLine staple known for its Japanese-inspired menu. But this cocktail comes to you directly from Kentucky, and will be more than able to cool you off on a hot day as you get ready for the races.
Check out the full recipe below.
Bully Boy’s Bourbon #2 Julep Recipe:
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Makers Mark Bourbon
- 1.25 oz SMD Shrub
- Strawberry – pint blended
- Dill – ½ pint chopped
- Mint – 1 quart chopped
- Lemon – 3 ( zest & juice)
- Sugar – pint
- Champagne vinegar – ½ pint
- Apple Cider Vinegar – ½ pint
- H2O – ½ pint
Directions:
- Combine all of the ingredients, cover and sit in walk-in over night.
- Strain and store in cool place.
- In a glass bruise 4/5 mint leaves.
- Add bourbon and SMD Shrub to glass.
- Top with crushed ice.
- Stir until frosty.
- Top with expressed mint.