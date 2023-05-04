This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Just in time for the Kentucky Derby, here’s a mint julep recipe you won’t want to miss.

This Julep comes from Bully Boy, a BeltLine staple known for its Japanese-inspired menu. But this cocktail comes to you directly from Kentucky, and will be more than able to cool you off on a hot day as you get ready for the races.

Check out the full recipe below.

Bully Boy’s Bourbon #2 Julep (photo credit: Mia Yakel).

Bully Boy’s Bourbon #2 Julep Recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Makers Mark Bourbon
  • 1.25 oz SMD Shrub
  • Strawberry – pint blended 
  • Dill – ½ pint chopped 
  • Mint – 1 quart chopped
  • Lemon – 3 ( zest & juice)
  • Sugar – pint 
  • Champagne vinegar – ½ pint
  • Apple Cider Vinegar – ½ pint
  • H2O – ½ pint 

Directions:

  1. Combine all of the ingredients, cover and sit in walk-in over night. 
  2. Strain and store in cool place.
  3. In a glass bruise 4/5 mint leaves.
  4. Add bourbon and SMD Shrub to glass.
  5. Top with crushed ice.
  6. Stir until frosty.
  7. Top with expressed mint.
Writer and Journalist Sammie Purcell

Sammie Purcell

Sammie Purcell is Associate Editor at Rough Draft Atlanta.