This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

Just in time for the Kentucky Derby, here’s a mint julep recipe you won’t want to miss.

This Julep comes from Bully Boy, a BeltLine staple known for its Japanese-inspired menu. But this cocktail comes to you directly from Kentucky, and will be more than able to cool you off on a hot day as you get ready for the races.

Check out the full recipe below.

Bully Boy’s Bourbon #2 Julep (photo credit: Mia Yakel).

Bully Boy’s Bourbon #2 Julep Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 oz Makers Mark Bourbon

1.25 oz SMD Shrub

Strawberry – pint blended

Dill – ½ pint chopped

Mint – 1 quart chopped

Lemon – 3 ( zest & juice)

Sugar – pint

Champagne vinegar – ½ pint

Apple Cider Vinegar – ½ pint

H2O – ½ pint

Directions:

Combine all of the ingredients, cover and sit in walk-in over night. Strain and store in cool place. In a glass bruise 4/5 mint leaves. Add bourbon and SMD Shrub to glass. Top with crushed ice. Stir until frosty. Top with expressed mint.