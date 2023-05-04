Skin allergies can lead to an itchy, miserable life. Here’s what you need to know about them.

Allergies can be a major pain — even for our pups! In fact, skin allergies can be particularly troublesome for dogs, leading to behaviors like licking, biting, and scratching. While these might seem like bad habits, they’re typically a sign that something is irritating your dog’s skin.

Symptoms of dog skin allergies

Skin allergies are often pretty obvious. The usual culprits are repetitive scratching, biting, and licking, but there are some other indicators to be aware of too. Sometimes visual clues like hives, rashes, inflammation, and swelling can be hidden under all that fur. And believe it or not, other symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea, chronic ear infections, and watery eyes can also be associated with skin allergies.

If you notice any of these signs in your dog, take them to the vet to pinpoint what’s going on and create a treatment plan.

Causes of dog skin allergies

From food to environmental triggers, there are plenty of things that can cause your dog to start feeling the itch. And while some pups are born with allergies, others develop them over time, so it’s crucial to be aware of the common causes of allergic reactions in dogs. Here are the most typical causes of an allergic reaction in dogs.

Dog food allergies

Did you know that the processed kibbles you’re feeding your pup could be the cause of their itchy, irritated skin? It’s true — food is one of the most common allergens for dogs. If you suspect your pup is having an allergic reaction, it’s best to talk to your vet. They can help you get to the bottom of the problem and suggest a new diet. Together, you can find delicious and nutritious food that’s free of any ingredients that may trigger a reaction.

Courtesy of Scenthound.

Products causing dog skin allergies

Have you ever tried to decipher the ingredient list on your pup’s shampoo bottle? It can be overwhelming! Some of those chemicals could be causing your dog’s skin issues. Just like us, dogs can have sensitivities to certain products that can dry out or irritate their skin.

If you suspect your pup’s shampoo (or any other product) is causing problems, don’t worry. We’re here to help! Let us know which products you think might be the culprit, and we’ll work with you to find a solution. We even offer a Problem Skin Treatment to soothe and heal your pup’s skin, so they can get back to being their happy, comfortable selves.

Flea allergies

Pesky critters like fleas, mites, and ticks can be a real pain for our pups, causing all sorts of skin allergies. Even if you can’t see the little buggers, just a few can make your pup absolutely miserable with constant itching and scratching.

How to fix this: Get your dog on a reputable flea and pest prevention plan. Fleas are one of the biggest culprits of itchy skin in dogs. While there are many over-the-counter options, your vet can recommend the most effective flea control method for your pup. Trust us, your dog will thank you!

Dog seasonal skin allergies

Dry, itchy skin in the winter or sweaty, bacteria-ridden skin in the summer can cause some serious discomfort for your pup. Luckily, there are a few easy things you can do to help.

Regular baths are key to keeping your dog’s skin and coat healthy. We have a range of products for every skin type, whether your pup has dry or oily skin. And don’t worry if you’re not a pro at giving baths — we’ll give you some tips and tricks to make the experience as stress-free as possible for you and your pup!

Treatment and prevention of dog skin allergies

Preventing allergic reactions in your pup is as important as treating them! After all, once you’ve identified the allergen, you can take steps to avoid it altogether.

The first step is to work with your vet to identify the underlying cause of your pup’s allergies. Armed with this knowledge, you can take steps to minimize exposure to the allergen, whether it’s by keeping fleas at bay, sticking to a trusted food brand, or staying indoors when environmental allergens are high. And don’t forget the importance of routine care and wellness checks! If needed, your vet can also prescribe allergy relief medications to help your pup stay comfortable and itch-free.

Keep fleas and other pests at bay with regular prevention treatments

Stick to a trusted and high-quality food brand — your dog’s diet can play a big role in preventing allergies, so it’s important to feed them the right food.

When environmental allergens are high, try to keep your dog indoors as much as possible to reduce their exposure to potential allergens.

Regular bathing and brushing can also help prevent and manage allergies and we have all the right products to keep your dog’s coat clean and healthy.

Don’t forget about regular vet checkups! Your vet can provide additional advice and prescribe allergy relief medications if needed.

We know watching your pup suffer from itchy skin allergies can be tough, but with the right care and prevention, you can help keep them happy and healthy.

Dog care experts with an eye for an itch

The best piece of advice we can give is that regular coat and skin care is needed for all dogs at any time of the year, and not just for dogs that need regular grooming! If you feel that your Fido could get better care in this department, definitely let us know!

Got any questions about skin and coat care for your dog? Contact your local Scenthound location to schedule a visit.