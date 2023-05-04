Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, asparagus, cauliflower, peas, beets, turnips, swiss chard, kale, collards, lettuces, bok choy, carrots, spring onions, garlic chives, green garlic, fennel, celery, broccoli, microgreens, radishes, mustard greens, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Vegan Cacio e Pepe

Vegan Cacio e Pepe Recipe:

Hemp Seed Parma Ingredients:

1/4 cup shelled hemp seed

1/4 cup raw cashews

1/4 cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp salt

Hemp Seed Parma Directions:

Add all the ingredients to a spice grinder or food processor and blend into a fine crumble like texture. Don’t over process it or you’ll have a paste.

Spruce Tip Sautéed Vegetables Ingredients:

1/4 cup chopped spruce tips

1/2 cup chopped green garlic

1/2 bunch of mixed rabb

1 cup mixed snow peas

2 tbsp olive oil

Spruce Tip Sautéed Vegetables Directions:

Blanch the mixed rabb. To do this bring a pot of water to boil then drop the snow peas in. Once the green color becomes vibrant, in about 30 seconds, immediately drop them into an ice bath to not over cook, then drain and set to the side. Blanch the snow peas as well. Add the oil to a pan then when hot add in the chopped spruce tips and green garlic. Cook until fragrant then toss in the rabb and snow peas.

Spaghetti Ingredients:

12 oz whole wheat spaghetti

3 quarts of water

3 tsp of salt

Spaghetti Directions:

Bring a large pot of the salted water to a boil. Cook the spaghetti until al dente (where all of the pasta is chewy and hydrated except a small bit at the center). Reserve 3/4 cup of the pasta water, then drain. Remove the sautéed veggies from the pan then add another tablespoon of olive oil, 1/2 a cup of the pasta water, 1/3 cup of your hemp seed parma (which btw, can be substituted for sunflower seeds in whole or part of the recipe), and a very generous amount of cracked black pepper. Mix until slightly creamy then toss in the cooked pasta. Add the other 1/4 of pasta water if too dry. Garnish or lay the pasta on a bed of wood sorrel Sprinkle with more parma and black pepper Enjoy with a side of sautéed veggies.

Spicy Carrot & Grit Bowl

Spicy Carrot & Grit Bowl Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 QT of grits

3 TBS vegan butter

3 QTs veggie broth

1 container of unsweetened @nutpods

1 tub sun dried tomato cheese spread

1 bunch of carrots + carrot tops from — chop the tops and peel then slice the carrots on a bias

1 bag of bok choy, thinly chopped

1 bunch of garlic scapes, minced

1 box of microgreens

1 tsp of herbal vinegar

2 tsp of salsa macha

1 tsp salt

Directions:

Boil veggie broth , add butter and stir in grits. When they are almost fully cooked, add in nutpods and fold in cheese spread. Get a large pan hot, add two Tbs of your choice of oil and add garlic scapes and carrots. After 1 minute, add a tsp of salsa macha and a tsp of herbal vinegar, sauté another 2 minutes and add in bok choy. Cook another 2 minutes and turn off heat. Serve grits on the bottom, veggies on top, a pinch of microgreens Finish with a couple more dabs of salsa macha. Enjoy!

You can also view the recipes for Vegan Cacio e Pepe and Spicy Carrot & Grit Bowls on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.