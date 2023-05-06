When remodeling a home or restoring a house after damage, it can be a stressful time for many homeowners; NARI Atlanta has some guidance for homeowners to help them make things go as smoothly as possible.

Here are some steps you can take to be a dream client for any contractor:

Keep the Lines of Communication Open – Communication is the key to success in any relationship, which also applies to the homeowner and contractor relationship. Remodeling a home can be confusing, and customers must ask questions about what they don’t understand. Doing so will ensure that everyone is on the same page and has the exact expectations of the project. The last thing you want is an unpleasant surprise.

Have A Clear Vision of Your Project – When hiring your remodeling expert, you must have a clearly defined project; this means you and your spouse have already agreed on the project parameters and the budget. There may need to be some give and take with the contractor in order to bring the project in on time and within budget, so have a list of priorities and be prepared to make compromises on some items if necessary.

Allow the Experts to Run the Show – Make time in your schedule to meet when your remodeler asks for a meeting. Listen to what your expert says and be proactive during the exchange. Don’t be afraid to ask for alternatives if a given product or course of action proves to be too expensive or overly ambitious.

Timely Payment – This is a courtesy that can go a long way towards having a good relationship with your remodeler. Many remodelers have multiple projects going on at the same time, and your timely payment makes it easier for them to finish your job on time. Keep in mind, many home remodelers are small companies and depend on your payment to pay their workers and suppliers.

Please and Thank You – Everyone wants to be appreciated and saying please when requesting service and thank you for a job well done seems like common sense. Take this a step further and thank your expert by writing a great review or sending them a personal thank you card after your project is complete.

Remodeling and home renovation can be stressful; it takes effort from both parties to keep things running smoothly. Do your homework and remember to have patience. Being open and honest about your goals and budget helps your remodeling expert to manage your expectations and to bring your project to life.

This story is part of a special section from the May issue of Reporter Newspapers.