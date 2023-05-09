After a successful first year in operation, Buckhead’s on-demand shuttle, Buc, is launching into uninterrupted weekday service.

While the start date for the new hours has not been determined, Buc is expected to begin weekday service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within the next two months.

“We are thrilled about the opportunity to provide an even better Buc experience as we head into our second year of on-demand service,” said Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead.

The Buc allows users to book on-demand, shared rides. Livable Buckhead launched the service with the goal of using technology to assess transportation in April 2022.

Since the launch, the shuttle has operated during morning and evening commutes, as well as the mid-day lunch hour.

The service’s first year tested the potential ridership. According to Livable Buckhead, the number of trips on Buc has increased by an average of 34% each month since its launch.

Additionally, the total number of completed rides in March 2023 was more than three times the number taken during the Buc’s first month of operation.

Last week, the Buckhead Community Improvement District, which funds the program, approved additional funding for the expansion.

Funding will see the service continue operations until at least June 2024. Via will continue to operate the service.

“Operating all day opens an entirely new pool of potential riders, and we look forward to showing them how easy the Buc makes it to travel around Buckhead without the hassle of fighting traffic or the expense of calling a rideshare service,” said Starling.

Data on requests for rides indicate ridership could rise as much as 15% once the Buc begins uninterrupted service.

Through Bud, rides to and from Buckhead’s two MARTA train stations are free and other trips are just $3 each. A wheelchair accessible vehicle is available for request in the app.

