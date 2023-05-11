The 20th annual Kirkwood Spring Fling is set for Saturday, May 13, at Bessie Branham Park.

The festival, which runs from noon to 8 p.m., begins with a 5K race at 8:30 a.m. with a course that winds through the Kirkwood community.

Tickets are also available for the tour of homes, which will showcase new and historic homes and gardens in the neighborhood.

The Wing Fling will see local residents compete to serve up the best chicken wings, and there also be plenty of food trucks and vendors at the park.

More than 150 arts & craft vendors are expected to be selling and exhibiting their creations, and kids will have their own area with all kinds of activities.

On Friday night, May 12, there’s also a kickoff party at Le Petite Marche with a special menu, wine, and more. Tickets are $75.

For all the details, visit historickirkwood.org/kirkwoodfling.