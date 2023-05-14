This June, local community members can take part in a celebration of the art and physical activity present along Atlanta’s BeltLine.

Two community events are set for Atlanta’s Westside Park — BeltLine After Dark and Big Trigger’s BeltLine BikeFest — on June 2 to 4.

“This weekend reinforces the BeltLine’s vision of being a holistic path to well-being. Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest, coupled with the rich performances that will be on display with BeltLine After Dark, are true representations of that,” said Nonet Sykes, Atlanta BeltLine’s chief equity and inclusion officer.

The fourth annual Beltline After Dark, a staple of the Art on the Atlanta BeltLine season, will be held on June 2 and 3.

The event will feature a number of performance artists and an artisan market with family-friendly art-making booths. Performance artists at BeltLine After Dark will include:

Liquid Sky

Novoa Dances

M3

Assane Kouyate

Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective

The community festivities will continue on June 4 with Big Trigger’s BeltLine BikeFest.

The event will take place at 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free food will be available to the first 200 guests. Event activities will include:

Celebrity appearances

A health fair

Free health checks

Food trucks from Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks

Bike lessons from Kidokinetics

Kids activities

DJs and live music performances

A highlight of the event will be the celebrity bike ride, where attendees can take part in a 1.5-mile group bike ride throughout Westside Park.

Celebrities taking part in the group ride will include:

Atlanta Falcons’ Grady Jarrett

Captain America’s award-winning actor Anthony Mackie

Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole and Atlanta legend

Custom bike designer DJ Mars

Participation in the celebrity bike ride is free but registration is required.

BikeFest is the brainchild of V103 radio host Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan. Morgan hosts the Big Tigger Show on V-103 in Atlanta.

“I can still remember when I got my first bike as a kid. It changed my life,” said Morgan on his inspiration for the event. “In fact, during the pandemic, riding my bike along the BeltLine was one of the few things that kept me optimistic.”

Morgan also runs the Big Tigger Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to strengthening diverse urban communities through proactive, innovative programming.

Both events will take part in Westside Park, Atlanta’s largest green space, on June 2 to 4. For more information on Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest and BeltLine After Dark, click here.