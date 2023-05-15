The National Merit Scholarship Foundation has announced the 2023 award winners. Based on test scores, leadership, community involvement, an essay and a recommendation, 22 Atlanta-area high school seniors were awarded scholarship monies.
On June 7 and July 10, nearly 4,000 more merit scholars will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, more than 7,140 academic champions will be awarded National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $28 million.
Preliminary list of the 2023 National Merit scholars in metro Atlanta
Elizabeth Richter, Atlanta Classical Academy
Asanshay Gupta, Atlanta International School
Melissa C. Mauldin, Decatur High School
Sunney X. Gao, Druid Hills High School
Jeffery S. Finger, Dunwoody High School
Emil J. Sacco IV, Holy Spirit Preparatory School
William D. Doster, Marist School
Jonas M. Loesel and Aran Sonnad-Joshi, Midtown High School
Benjamin Y. Song, North Atlanta High School
Rohan Ram Chanani, Alec Hutchinson, Skyler C. Marks and Alexandra Schroeder, Paideia School
David L. Grice, Marit A. Uyham and Emma E. Neville, Pace Academy
Dov M. Karlin, The Weber School
Hana M. Hafeez, Clara Wang and Brandon Y. Yao, The Westminster Schools
Amelia Tong, Woodward Academy