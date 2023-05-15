The National Merit Scholarship Foundation has announced the 2023 award winners. Based on test scores, leadership, community involvement, an essay and a recommendation, 22 Atlanta-area high school seniors were awarded scholarship monies.

On June 7 and July 10, nearly 4,000 more merit scholars will be announced. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, more than 7,140 academic champions will be awarded National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $28 million.

Preliminary list of the 2023 National Merit scholars in metro Atlanta

Elizabeth Richter, Atlanta Classical Academy

Asanshay Gupta, Atlanta International School

Melissa C. Mauldin, Decatur High School

Sunney X. Gao, Druid Hills High School

Jeffery S. Finger, Dunwoody High School

Emil J. Sacco IV, Holy Spirit Preparatory School

William D. Doster, Marist School

Jonas M. Loesel and Aran Sonnad-Joshi, Midtown High School

Benjamin Y. Song, North Atlanta High School

Rohan Ram Chanani, Alec Hutchinson, Skyler C. Marks and Alexandra Schroeder, Paideia School

David L. Grice, Marit A. Uyham and Emma E. Neville, Pace Academy

Dov M. Karlin, The Weber School

Hana M. Hafeez, Clara Wang and Brandon Y. Yao, The Westminster Schools

Amelia Tong, Woodward Academy