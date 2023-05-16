Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights has created a new program to connect the city’s youth with its LGBTQ+ history.

The center’s LGBTQ Institute has partnered with the nonprofit Kaleidoscope Village to create “You(th) Belong,” a program that aims to engage with young adults in the city and help them learn about social justice issues and the city’s LGTBQ+ history.

You(th) Belong will hold monthly events, the next of which will be on May 18. The event will focus on elevating Asian American, Pacific Islander, and American Jewish voices and will be held at 250 Williams Street at 5:30 p.m.

The event will feature speakers Amazin LeThi, an LGBTQ + advocate, author, and former competitive bodybuilder, as well as Rabbi Joshua Lesser, a queer Jewish mental health advocate who founded the Southern Jewish Resource Network for Gender and Sexual Diversity (SOJOURN).

The event is free, but participants should register online.