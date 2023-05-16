This stunning house boasts a beautiful design and is located in a prime location that is highly sought-after at 1903 Shamrock Drive in Decatur, Georgia. With four spacious bedrooms and three full bathrooms, this home is perfect for families of all sizes.

Living Room, Kitchen, and Dining Room

The house is designed to prioritize comfort and spaciousness, with an inviting foyer that leads into a grand living room. The living room is filled with natural light, thanks to its large windows that offer a breathtaking view of the outdoors.

The living room flows seamlessly into a cozy family room, complete with a fireplace that is perfect for snuggling up on chilly nights. The family room opens up to a gorgeous kitchen that has been fully renovated with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, elegant cabinetry, and stunning granite countertops. The kitchen is an excellent space to prepare meals and entertain guests, featuring ample counter space and a breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard.

The formal dining room is located just off the kitchen and is perfect for hosting dinner parties and gatherings. It is a spacious room with enough space to comfortably seat all your guests.

Bedrooms & Bathrooms

1903 Shamrock Drive has three spacious full bedrooms, with all rooms including the primary bedroom located on the main level. The primary bedroom has a luxurious en-suite bathroom that features a double vanity, a soaking tub, and a separate shower. The three additional bedrooms each has plenty of closet space and natural light.

The three full bathrooms in the house are elegantly designed and provide ample space for family members or guests to freshen up comfortably. The house is perfect for families of all sizes, offering a serene and comfortable space for everyone to rest and recharge.

The backyard is beautifully landscaped and features a large deck that is perfect for entertaining guests and enjoying outdoor meals. The deck overlooks the backyard, which is an oasis of peace and tranquility. The home also has a one-carport space as well as many other amenities including:

Appliances

Electric Water Heater

Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator

Laundry features: In Hall

Interior Features

Window features: Double Pane Windows

Interior features: Other, Master Downstairs, Roommate Plan

Flooring

Flooring: Hardwood, Tile

Heating

Heating features: Electric, Central, Forced Air

Cooling

Cooling features: Ceiling Fan(s), Central Air

Located in the highly sought-after Decatur school district, this home is just minutes away from top-rated schools, as well as some of the area’s best shopping, dining, and entertainment options. It is a perfect location for families looking for a community-centered environment and access to great amenities.