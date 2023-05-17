Renderings of Lulah Hills. (Courtesy of EDENS)





North DeKalb Mall, a fixture in DeKalb County for nearly 60 years, will be demolished later this year to make way for Lulah Hills, a 73-acre mixed-use redevelopment project by EDENS.

At its full buildout, the project will include 2.5 million square feet, including 320,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 1,700 multifamily units, 100 townhomes, a 150-key hotel and a Path Foundation trail connection to Emory University.

“Lulah Hills is the evolution of community. When it opened in 1965, North DeKalb Mall was a pioneering retail achievement, a one-stop shop for commerce and entertainment under one roof,” said Herbert Ames, Managing Director at EDENS. “With our redevelopment, we are designing a retail-focused, mixed-use destination that reflects the character of this community and inspires those who visit.”

The name Lulah Hills is a play on an original naming concept by the renowned landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted for the planned Druid Hills residential suburb.

“Lulah Hills will be intentionally convenient and casual—ideal for a relaxed family outing, the long-overdue date night or a morning cup of coffee. This place will once again enrich community through innovative design, thoughtful curation and active engagement, just as it was known for almost 60 years ago,” continued Ames. “We look forward to our continued partnership with DeKalb County, Decide DeKalb and this community.”

Located near downtown Decatur and Emory University, North DeKalb Mall was the first fully enclosed mall open for business in Atlanta in 1965.

Demolition of the mall is expected to begin later this year, with initial phases of the project to be completed by 2025.

EDENS owns and operates 1.5 million square feet of retail in the Atlanta MSA, including Toco Hills, Merchants Walk, Andrews Square, Buckhead Marketplace, Moores Mill and Park Place.