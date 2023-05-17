A rendering of SolarBar, provided by Rickman Architecture + Design.

Monday Night Brewing is teaming up with ASW Distillery to launch a solar-powered bar on the Westside Atlanta BeltLine.

The new bar, called SolarBar, opens this Saturday, May 20 – just in time for that evening’s Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade. According to a press release, the bar will promote eco-friendly practices. After guests finish a beer, they can throw away their empty cans in an interactive recycling system called “The Crusher,” and the concept will be completely powered by 10 advanced solar panels.

“Environmental sustainability and serving our community are two of our biggest priorities, and we will do both in this unique way,” said Monday Night Brewing Co-founder Joel Iverson in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed working on this project alongside our friendly neighbors at ASW, and can’t wait for BeltLine cruisers to experience the magic of SolarBar soon.”

The bar will be located in a repurposed shipping container, and also feature a solar-powered phone charging station that is free to use. ASW will handle cocktails and frozen drinks, while Monday Night Brewing will take care of all things beer.