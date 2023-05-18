Photos courtesy of Exhbition Hub

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will make its return to Atlanta this summer, this time at Exhibition Hub’s new home in Doraville.

In a statement released by Exhibition Hub, “the reimagined experience will feature two immersive ‘Wow Rooms’ encompassing more than 12,000 square feet of three-story projections, and an all-new virtual reality experience that takes visitors on a new 10-minute journey through Van Gogh’s world in Arles, France.”

The show will also features a new, soaring musical soundtrack and an immersive gallery dedicated to the significant influence of Japanese art on Van Gogh’s work, according to organizers.

“We always challenge ourselves to take our experiences to greater artistic heights,” Mario Iacampo, CEO and creative director at Exhibition Hub, said. “With the all-new Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, we have met the challenge.”

More than 425,000 people visited the original Van Gogh experience when it made its North American debut at Pullman Yards in the Kirkwood neighborhood in 2021. The waitlist for tickets is now open and tickets will officially go on sale May 25 at 11 a.m.

Photos courtesy of Exhibition Hub

“The Exhibition Hub Art Center is now the anchor of our burgeoning arts district,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geirerman said. “We are proud to welcome the hundreds of thousands of visitors who will soon experience the diversity of our hospitality offerings this summer and beyond.”

The Exhibition Hub Art Center is located at 5660 Buford Highway NE.