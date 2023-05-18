This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

As the heat picks up, this mango lassi recipe is just the thing to help you cool off.

Lassi is a yogurt-based, smoothie-like drink from India, and this recipe comes from the team at NaanStop. Neal and Samir Inani launched NaanStop in Atlanta in 2012, and have been serving up fresh, homestyle Indian cuisine ever since.

Try out this mango lassi recipe for yourself, and then head over to NaanStop to try everything else.

NaanStop’s Mango Lassi

Ingredients (makes five servings):

Mango pulp – 10 oz.

Yogurt – 1 cup

Water – 5 oz.

Milk – 2.5 oz.

Granulated sugar – 1 cup

Ice – 14 oz.

Cardamom powder – ¾ tsp.

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Serve and enjoy!