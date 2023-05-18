Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.

Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, cucumbers, asparagus, cauliflower, peas, beets, turnips, swiss chard, kale, spinach, collards, lettuces, bok choy, arugula, carrots, spring onions, garlic chives, green garlic, fennel, celery, broccoli, microgreens, radishes, mustard greens, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, various flower bouquets.

Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!

Here’s a list of recipes including these delicious ingredients that you can try at home.

Broccoli Pecan Salad

Broccoli Pecan Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

Broccoli

Purple kohlrabi (but any color works)

Georgia Blu Digestif (this is a vinegar; you can use any kind of vinegar or acid)

Local honey

Mayo

Salt

Sesame seeds (optional)

Directions:

This is a short and sweet recipe, but the most important thing is to cut and chop your broccoli into small pieces and slice your kohlrabi into thin pieces. This won’t be cooked down so the smaller a raw vegetable is, the more palatable! Chop pecans or leave whole. Mix together mayo, salt to your tasting, a splash of vinegar, some honey, and sesame seeds (optional). Thoroughly mix the ingredients together and then toss with the veggies and pecans.

Spring Veggie and Vermicelli Salad

Spring Veggie and Vermicelli Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

Dressing⁣⁣⁣:

1 ½ limes, juiced⁣⁣⁣

2 tbsp tamari or soy sauce⁣⁣⁣

Sriracha, to taste⁣⁣⁣

½ cup light sesame oil ⁣⁣⁣

1 clove garlic⁣⁣⁣

Salad⁣⁣⁣:

½ package rice vermicelli noodles⁣⁣⁣

1 kohlrabi, tops reserved⁣⁣⁣

1 scarlet turnip or a bunch of hakurai, tops reserved⁣⁣⁣

4 radish⁣⁣⁣

4 carrots⁣⁣⁣

1 small bunch of greens such as mustard or arugula⁣⁣⁣

Sea salt to taste⁣⁣⁣

½ cup roasted, salted peanuts⁣⁣⁣

Directions:

To make the noodles, bring 2 quarts of water to a boil in a medium sized pot. Turn off the heat, place the vermicelli noodles in the water, give them a stir and let them rehydrate until al dente, about 5 to 7 minutes. Once they are tender, drain the water and spread the noodles out on a baking tray to cool down.⁣⁣⁣ Grate the garlic clove with a microplane. In a large bowl combine the garlic, lime juice, tamari, sriracha, and light sesame oil. Mix well, then add the vermicelli and toss to thoroughly combine.⁣⁣⁣ Using either a mandoline, a grater, or a food processor with a grater attachment, shred the kohlrabi, turnips, radish and carrots and add them to the mixing bowl with the vermicelli. Thinly shred the mustard greens and the greens of the kohlrabi and turnips and add to the bowl as well. Season with salt and mix well to combine. Serve on a platter, garnished with peanuts.

You can also view the recipes for Broccoli Pecan Salad and Spring Veggie and Vermicelli Salad on Community Farmers Markets’ Instagram.