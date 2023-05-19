Gödtoh is bringing this Choripáin dog to the Dog Pawty on Saturday at 10th Street Park.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this coming week we found 93 events, with 51 ITP and 42 OTP

Saturday Festivals of Note

Lots of festivals are happening on Saturday sporting lots of pop-ups and food trucks:  

Other Highlights

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

3:00pm Fri, May 19 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Virginia Highland Porchfest

All day Sat, May 20 | Virginia Highland District

SATURDAY

Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market with Cookonnect

8:30am – 12:30pm Sat, May 20 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Joyland: Stolen Goods ATL (chef collective)

11:00am – 3:00pm Sat, May 20 | Nourish Botanica

Ormewood Park: Lots of Chefs!

11:00am – 6:00pm Sat, May 20 | Ormewood Park Festival

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Keebler’s Kitchen (BBQ), Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Adeyinka Akinpelu (BBQ)

12:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, May 20 | Variant Brewing

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

12:00pm Sat, May 20 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Midtown: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, May 20 | Little Cottage Brewery

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

12:00pm Sun, May 21 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Westside: MOTHERS BEST FRIED CHICKEN (craw fish)

1:00pm – 5:00pm Sun, May 21 | Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Westside

O4W: Jackalope (Asian fusion) + Illegal Food (Vietnamese)

3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 21 | The Bookhouse Pub

Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie

Sam Flemming is the founder of Punk Foodie, the love letter, fanzine, and directory newsletter and Instagram account for the Atlanta underground dining scene.