On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this coming week we found 93 events, with 51 ITP and 42 OTP.
Saturday Festivals of Note
Lots of festivals are happening on Saturday sporting lots of pop-ups and food trucks:
- Ormewood Park Maker’s Fest: You will find us prowling for grub at the @ormewoodparkfestival with our curated list of 15 pop-ups and drinking the @eatphocue & @roundtripbeer Phiner Bởck collab beer. And No 1 Punk Sam from Punk Foodie will be moderating a panel on Breweries And Pop-Ups: The Evolution Of The Atlanta Food And Beverage Scene with Round Trip and @tko_thekorean1.
- OTP Craft BBQ Fest: Some of ATL’s best craft BBQ will be in Roswell at The 2nd OTP Craft BBQ Festival at @variantbrewingcompany with @springfieldbbqco, @bbqyinka, @keeblerskitchenbbq, @secretpintbbq and @keenans_pit_bbq
- Vahi Porch Fest: we counted 38 food vendors at the @virginiahighlanddistrict. There will be even more bands, porches and people for what will be a festive time.
Other Highlights
- Dog Pawty Returns: Powered by @midtown_atl, our Punk Foodie Unleashed Dawg Party at 10th Street Dog Park is on Saturday in Midtown with the hot dog masters, @godtohatl. We can’t wait to try the Choripáin dog which is a @fripperssausages dog dressed with chimichurri and grilled onions
- Tony’s Big Baby: @tonys_atl has a menu of Chicago style dogs & beef sammies and even a big baby burger. Serving all weekend at @sceptrebeer in Oakhurst.
- Stolen Goods’ Melanie Forehand: On Saturday, Melanie Forehand is next up for the @stolengoodsatl series at @nourishbotanicacafe in Joyland with takes on Afro-Caribbean diaspora cuisine
- Cookonnect at P’Tree: @cookonnect chefs will be at the @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead on Saturday with Sweet Potato Chicken Pad Thai. This is a clever service…check ‘em out and tell ‘em Punk Foodie sent ya.
- Illegal Chaos at Bookhouse: on Sunday, @jackalopeatl is pairing up with @illegalfoodatl at the @the_bookhousepub in O4W for a combo of chaos cuisine and Vietnamese excites us
- Mothers Best Crawfish: @mothers.best is back with the crawfish at @foxbrosbarbqwest on the Westside on Sunday to raise money for @hogsforthecause
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
3:00pm Fri, May 19 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
All day Sat, May 20 | Virginia Highland District
SATURDAY
Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market with Cookonnect
8:30am – 12:30pm Sat, May 20 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market
Joyland: Stolen Goods ATL (chef collective)
11:00am – 3:00pm Sat, May 20 | Nourish Botanica
11:00am – 6:00pm Sat, May 20 | Ormewood Park Festival
Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Keebler’s Kitchen (BBQ), Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Adeyinka Akinpelu (BBQ)
12:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, May 20 | Variant Brewing
Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
12:00pm Sat, May 20 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Midtown: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)
12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, May 20 | Little Cottage Brewery
SUNDAY
Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)
12:00pm Sun, May 21 | Sceptre Brewing Arts
Westside: MOTHERS BEST FRIED CHICKEN (craw fish)
1:00pm – 5:00pm Sun, May 21 | Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Westside
O4W: Jackalope (Asian fusion) + Illegal Food (Vietnamese)
3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 21 | The Bookhouse Pub