Gödtoh is bringing this Choripáin dog to the Dog Pawty on Saturday at 10th Street Park.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this coming week we found 93 events, with 51 ITP and 42 OTP.

Saturday Festivals of Note

Lots of festivals are happening on Saturday sporting lots of pop-ups and food trucks:

Other Highlights

Powered by , our Punk Foodie Unleashed Dawg Party at 10 Street Dog Park is on Saturday in Midtown with the hot dog masters, . We can’t wait to try the Choripáin dog which is a @fripperssausages dog dressed with chimichurri and grilled onions Tony’s Big Baby : @tonys_atl has a menu of Chicago style dogs & beef sammies and even a big baby burger. Serving all weekend at @sceptrebeer in Oakhurst.

: @tonys_atl has a menu of Chicago style dogs & beef sammies and even a big baby burger. Serving all weekend at @sceptrebeer in Oakhurst. Stolen Goods’ Melanie Forehand : On Saturday, Melanie Forehand is next up for the @stolengoodsatl series at @nourishbotanicacafe in Joyland with takes on Afro-Caribbean diaspora cuisine

: On Saturday, Melanie Forehand is next up for the @stolengoodsatl series at @nourishbotanicacafe in Joyland with takes on Afro-Caribbean diaspora cuisine Cookonnect at P’Tree : @cookonnect chefs will be at the @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead on Saturday with Sweet Potato Chicken Pad Thai. This is a clever service…check ‘em out and tell ‘em Punk Foodie sent ya.

: @cookonnect chefs will be at the @ptreefarmersmkt in Buckhead on Saturday with Sweet Potato Chicken Pad Thai. This is a clever service…check ‘em out and tell ‘em Punk Foodie sent ya. Illegal Chaos at Bookhouse : on Sunday, @jackalopeatl is pairing up with @illegalfoodatl at the @the_bookhousepub in O4W for a combo of chaos cuisine and Vietnamese excites us

: on Sunday, @jackalopeatl is pairing up with @illegalfoodatl at the @the_bookhousepub in O4W for a combo of chaos cuisine and Vietnamese excites us Mothers Best Crawfish: @mothers.best is back with the crawfish at @foxbrosbarbqwest on the Westside on Sunday to raise money for @hogsforthecause

THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

3:00pm Fri, May 19 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Virginia Highland Porchfest

All day Sat, May 20 | Virginia Highland District

SATURDAY

Buckhead: P’Tree Road Farmer’s Market with Cookonnect

8:30am – 12:30pm Sat, May 20 | Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Joyland: Stolen Goods ATL (chef collective)

11:00am – 3:00pm Sat, May 20 | Nourish Botanica

Ormewood Park: Lots of Chefs!

11:00am – 6:00pm Sat, May 20 | Ormewood Park Festival

Roswell: Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Keebler’s Kitchen (BBQ), Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Adeyinka Akinpelu (BBQ)

12:00pm – 6:00pm Sat, May 20 | Variant Brewing

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

12:00pm Sat, May 20 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Midtown: Gödtoh (goth Hot Dogs & Burgers)

12:00pm – 4:00pm Sat, May 20 | Little Cottage Brewery

SUNDAY

Oakhurst: Tony’s (Chicago Dogs)

12:00pm Sun, May 21 | Sceptre Brewing Arts

Westside: MOTHERS BEST FRIED CHICKEN (craw fish)

1:00pm – 5:00pm Sun, May 21 | Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Westside

O4W: Jackalope (Asian fusion) + Illegal Food (Vietnamese)

3:00pm – 9:00pm Sun, May 21 | The Bookhouse Pub