High Point Elementary School celebrated its diversity with an International Night on May 17, sharing culture and cuisine from countries across the world.
IB Coordinator Riana Kidder said that as an International Baccalaureate school, High Point is proud of the diversity in the school’s community.
“We have students from all different backgrounds, all different cultures. And this is really a night to just celebrate the richness of the culture in our school, as well as the fact that even though we have all these different backgrounds, we all come together and we’re actually more alike than different,” she said.
Students, parents and teachers wore traditional clothing and shared information about their countries’ heritage and culture, along with samples of food and drink. Students also performed music, sang and danced to showcase their cultures.