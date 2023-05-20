High Point Elementary students show off their native dress, with Ayden Johnson, left, Sage Patel, Kaiya Desai, Ansley Twynham, Ava Zion and Sanjana Schmidt. (Bob Pepalis)

Serving up their culture’s cuisine are Venezuela parents Mariela Rios, left, Yardelis Garcia, Jhaclin Rodriguez, Carmen Materan and Orlando Perdigon, as Art teacher, Mr. Hunter “waiting to decide on the delicious food.” (Bob Pepalis)

Representing India at the International Night werre Paramita Joshi, Zone Mikhaela Turiano and Yogita Desai. (Bob Pepalis)

High Point Elementary’s Sandy Springs community guest, the Los Niños Primero Musical Group, performs at International Night. (Bob Pepalis)

Dad Avi had help from his children, Edo, shown helping serve up cuisine from Israel. Edo’s siblings, Aimee and Mirri, helped out during the evening. (Bob Pepalis)

Keller Bladon prepared a presentation on human trafficking in support of Freest International, a nonprofit founded by Veronica McDaniel of Sandy Springs, which works to prevent human trafficking through education by empowering students to take action. By scanning a QR code donations can be made. Bladon said they had raised $27,000 in three days. (Bob Pepalis)

High Point Elementary’s administration was joined by a local elected official, with Assistant Principal Richard DiBartolo, left, CST Sheri Hess, Principal Danielle Miller and Sandy Springs City Councilmember Tibby DeJulio. (Bob Pepalis)

High Point Elementary School celebrated its diversity with an International Night on May 17, sharing culture and cuisine from countries across the world.

IB Coordinator Riana Kidder said that as an International Baccalaureate school, High Point is proud of the diversity in the school’s community.

“We have students from all different backgrounds, all different cultures. And this is really a night to just celebrate the richness of the culture in our school, as well as the fact that even though we have all these different backgrounds, we all come together and we’re actually more alike than different,” she said.

Students, parents and teachers wore traditional clothing and shared information about their countries’ heritage and culture, along with samples of food and drink. Students also performed music, sang and danced to showcase their cultures.