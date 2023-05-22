Representatives from Coldwell Banker Realty and Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta gather to present BPBMA with a $75,000 donation, the agency’s largest gift received to date. Photo: Lauren Unell

The Dunwoody Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation donated $75,000 to Backpack Buddies of Metro Atlanta (BPBMA), which is now entering its second year of existence.

BPBMA launched in February 2022 by serving approximately 800 food-insecure children with weekend meals across 27 area schools, and now it has expanded its reach to 1,6000 children across 41 schools.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Coldwell Banker Realty Cares Foundation,” BPBMA Founder and Chair Ron Robbins said in a statement. “This generous donation is a proof point of our efficient model to feed children in need and will serve our continued growth. In my wildest dreams, I would never have imagined that our board and staff could have accomplished so much in such a short period of time.”

BPBMA began as a volunteer effort in 2017, building on a successful model used in other communities. The organization became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in early 2022 and set up a central distribution facility in the Williamsburg at Dunwoody shopping center.