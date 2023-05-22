Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA), the only museum in the Southeast devoted exclusively to the study and celebration of all things design, has a robust lineup of design summer camps for kids ages six through eighteen taking place in June and July.

Using tools like Minecraft, robotics, coding, LEGO, and 3d printing, CAMPMODA offers unique learning opportunities that challenge campers’ thinking and empower them to engage creatively with real-world issues they care about. Created by MODA educators with expertise in STEM and design, CAMPMODA topics are determined based on the popularity of past camps and workshops as well as new subjects that interest and excite kids today, which offer an opportunity for kids to explore new interests in the field of design.

“Kids are the future, so CAMPMODA prepares young designers to create the world they want to live in,” said Laura Flusche, Executive Director at MODA.

“Campers develop practical design skills to design solutions to challenges they care about, from how to create a video game or how to create street art to how to build a sustainable city. CAMPMODA offers a wide age range of kids the chance to explore the world through design, giving them a glimpse into the vast opportunity in the design field while also challenging their thinking, supporting creativity, and having fun!”

Tuition ranges from $270-$400 based on programming and MODA membership discounts. Additionally, MODA is partnering with the City of Atlanta Office of Youth Development this year to offer camp scholarships to students attending Title I schools located in the city.

To apply, visit museumofdesign.org/camps.

CAMPMODA Summer Lineup (In-Person)

Robotics Lab: Design for Space Exploration

June 5-9, 2023 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

For ages 8-12, campers will practice creative problem-solving mindsets as they design, prototype, refine and test robotically-operated space vehicles. They will understand the challenges scientists and engineers face in designing them, learn the in-and-outs of robotics and coding, conduct a simulated mission to Mars, and more. Click here to learn more.

Comic Camp!

June 12-16, 2023 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Combining comic book storytelling with design, campers ages 12-17 will design and develop characters, write and illustrate stories, and learn how to use a free online design platform to create their own comics. Click here to learn more.

LEGO Lab: Engineering Challenges

June 19-23, 2023 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Using LEGOs and other construction materials, kids ages 6-10 will learn about simple machines like levers, pulleys, and wheels, address engineering challenges, discover different types of engineers, and work collaboratively to prototype, test, and refine LOGO machines while providing constructive feedback. Click here to learn more.

Street Art Studio

June 26-30, 2023 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Led by Atlanta artist and designer Aysha Pennerman, campers ages 12-17 will design and create murals, learning about art and design practices like sketching and digital drawing to wheat pasting, graffiti letters, and image transference. Click here to learn more.

Architecture Studio: Castles

July 10-14, 2023 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kids ages 8-12 will design and build a model castle of their very own while also examining the evolution of castles from practical fortresses to fanciful palaces, exploring examples from around the world. They will also pay a visit to an architecture office to learn what the day-to-day life of an architect is like. Click here to learn more.

Architecture Studio: Treehouses

July 17-21, 2023 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kids ages 8-12 will design and construct a miniature fantasy treehouse using the principles of architectural design and techniques to make ladders, platforms, bridges, swings and more. They will also pay a visit to an architecture office to learn what the day-to-day life on an architect is like. Click here to learn more.

Maker Lab

July 24-28, 2023 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Kids ages 10-14 will approach a different project each day as they take something apart, design and build something entirely new from its pieces, improve an object by adding technology to it, and bring something new into being using 3d printing. Click here to learn more.

CAMPMODA Summer Lineup (Virtual)

Minecraft Urban Design Deluxe

June 5-9, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

Kids ages 8-12 will use Minecraft as a computer-aided design tool as they investigate innovative practices in architecture and urban sustainability, collaborating on MODA’s Minecraft server to imagine and create an environmentally-friendly city of the future. Click here to learn more.

Roblox OBBY Game Design

June 12-16, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

About: Using Roblox Studio, campers ages 8-12 will be introduced to game design and development using the design process and coding to make mini games. Click here to learn more.

Designing Minigames in Minecraft

June 19-23, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

Using Minecraft, campers as 8-12 will design dungeons, plan puzzles, establish environments, and ultimately, learn the fundamentals of level design and worldbuilding as they build their own playable Minecraft games. Click here to learn more.

3D Game Design with Fortnite

June 26-30, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

For ages 12-17, campers will learn about gameplay strategy and principles of good game design. They will work on storylines, game scenarios, level maps, level editing, and character design to create their own “last player standing” Fortnite-style game. Click here to learn more.

The Great Minecraft Make-Off

July 10-14, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

For a week of Minecraft challenges, campers ages 8-12 will receive a building challenge each day and compete to design and construct fantastic buildings and environments and then share them with other campers. Campers will be split into teams to tackle timed challenges in Minecraft. Click here to learn more.

2D Game Design

July 17-21, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

Campers ages 12-17 will learn the uniquely stylized worlds of 2D game design, from platformers to puzzlers to RPGs. Throughout the week, participants will share ideas and artwork while designing and building their own unique 2D games — and then play them all! Click here to learn more.

Digital Art & Design

July 24-28, 2023 from 1-4 p.m.

Led by Atlanta designer Sarah Lawrence, campers ages 12-17 will learn and hone the fundamentals of digital art and design, utilizing digital art tools to create things like posters, social media posts, portraits, banners, fonts, apps, and more. Each day starts with a design challenge, and moves on to personalized ideas, techniques, and concepts. Click here to learn more.