The Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation (ANF) will be hosting ‘ATL on STAIRoids’ on Sun., July 16 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The interactive charity fundraising event welcomes individuals, corporate, and friends and family teams to “climb-with-a-purpose.”

Attendees will raise both awareness and funds to support the continued work of the Atlanta Neuroscience Foundation. This climb event is dedicated to everyone touched by chronic neurological diseases like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Parkinson’s, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s.

Roy Rangel, Executive Director says, “Our goal is two-fold. Raise funds and inspire everyone anywhere in the world touched by neurological diseases like MS, Parkinson’s, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s to highlight brain health.” He added, “We also believe that everyone, regardless of disparities; be it geographic location, socio-economic status, race/ethnicity, should have access to and receive high quality care.”

ATL on STAIRoids is a family-friendly event and participants can enjoy music, food and rock climbing for children. Event registration is open to everyone eight years old, participants under the age of 18 years must be accompanied by a parent.

Dr. Jeffrey English, Medical Director at Atlanta Neuroscience Institute (ANI), said, “There are added benefits to an event like this. Studies show that climbing stairs can be an effective exercise for strengthening muscles, improving balance, and boosting cardiovascular health.”

The fundraising minimum is $250 per participant, and several prize tiers and incentives are available, including game tickets to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC. The top fundraiser prize is a trip to Peru to climb Machu Picchu.

This event’s goal is to raise $250,000 for maximizing the advancement of neurological disease treatment and diagnosis.

“With funds raised at our events with a purpose, we can help families alleviate life’s complexities and lead the way to compelling health and wellness work at ANI. We encourage the community to inspire people who are affected by MS, Parkinson’s, Epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s and to emphasize the importance of brain health,” said Dr. Joash Lazarus, a board-certified neurologist who provides advanced care to those diagnosed with Parkinson’s and Movement Disorders.

For more information or to register as an individual or team, visit ATL on STAIRoids.