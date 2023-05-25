Here’s a look at some art happenings around Atlanta for the week of May 25, including Memorial Day weekend.

✏️ ABV Gallery will host its 110th Drink & Doodle event tonight, Wed., May 24 from 6-10 p.m.

“This is Just a Test” grand opening at atlast gallery

📺 atlast, a new gallery dedicated to the intersection of technology and art, will present “This is Just a Test” exhibition opening night celebration at Aftercar social house in Old Fourth Ward. Thurs., May 25 from 6-10 p.m. (pictured)

🕹 MOMOCON returns with an annual 4-day celebration of American and Japanese animation, gaming, comics, and cosplay at the Georgia World Congress Center. Thurs., May 25 through Sun., May 28.

🎨 The 2023 Student and Faculty Juried Art Exhibition at Spruill Gallery opens tomorrow, Thurs., May 25 at 6 p.m.

📷 Georgia State University’s Ernest G. Welch School of Art & Design will host a “For The Sake Of The Matter” exhibition presented by ExLucis Photo Club as well as a “Slow Drip Loud Echo” exhibition with works by students and alumni. Opening tomorrow, Thurs., May 25 at 5 p.m.

🎞 Eyedrum to present CIN·E·LOGUE, a film club dedicated to international, independent, and experimental cinema, in its inaugural meeting kicked off with a screening of the 1983 independent film “Seventeen” tomorrow, Thurs., May 25. Doors at 6:30 p.m. and screening starts at 7 p.m.

🖼 ADAMA ATL is hosting curator-led tours of the ‘We Need Love’ exhibition tomorrow, Thurs., May 25 at 4 and 5 p.m.

🖥 Signature Gallery presents a Virtual Artist Feature of Kari Radasch live on their website on Fri., May 26 at 11 a.m.

👥 ATL ART PALS presents a mental health May Meet-Up for female artists hosted by Sam Marrett at Westside Paper. Fri., May 26 from 1-3 p.m.

🚶‍♂️ Art on the Atlanta BeltLine presents two events this weekend:

Liquid Sky’s Summer Time Beach Party will take place at the North Avenue Bridge at 7:15 p.m. on Sat., May 27.

On Sat., May 28 Burning Bones Physical Theater will present “Everything was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt” under English Avenue from 7-8 p.m. .

👯‍♂️ Atlanta’s first annual Ìbejí Festival celebrating Indigenous African Spiritual traditions of the divine twin will gather around the Baobab Tree at the Cultural Center of Westview Maker’s Space. Fri. and Sat., May 26-27.

👟 APS, Fulton Co. Schools, and DeKalb Schools have teamed up to present a Sneaker & Art Show at Studio House. Sun., May 28 from 1-5 p.m. Tickets are $5.

📸 The Bakery in South Downtown presents “AGLARE” a pop-up photography exhibition featuring SCAD students and professor Jeff Rich on Sat., May 27 from 6-9 p.m.

👀 U. Studio will host For Your Eyez photo exhibition on Sat., May 27 opening at 7:30 p.m.

🎉 Featuring more than 100 artists from across the country, the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest is a 2-day festival at The Grove in Wills Park behind the Alpharetta Community Center. Sat. and Sun., May 27-28.

🎷 The 46th Annual Atlanta Jazz Festival will take over Piedmont Park for a 3-day celebration of culture and music. Sat., May 27 through Mon, May 29.

🍷 Learn the basics of Chicago-style street art with aerosols and stencils at the Atlanta: Spray Paint and Sip Workshop this weekend. Workshops run from 7-8:30 p.m. on Sat. and Sun., May 27-28 at 1483 Chattahoochee Ave NW. Tickets start at $36.

🗣 Artist talk with Kelly Freespirit at the Zinah Artistic Retail in the West End. Sat., May 27 from 1-3 p.m.

🌮 ART & TACOS: Art Show + Taco Pop Up brings 30 artists and vendors, a taco dinner, live art, and music performances at WeEntertain in Bankhead. Sat., May 27 at 8 p.m. $10 advanced entry.

🛍 Kirkwood’s Empire Arts Gallery hosts an Empire Exchange: Outdoor Artist Market on Sat., May 27 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

💭 MODA presents Design Thinking 101: Innovation through the Design Thinking Process, a workshop with artist Sarah Lawrence on Tues., May 30 from 6:30-8 p.m. $25 for members, $30 for non-members.

CALL FOR ART

📞 Art on the Atlanta BeltLine has announced an open call for artists to exhibit their work for the 2023-2024 season. Submissions due by May 30 at 3 p.m.

📽 ASIFA South is calling for animators to submit animated short films for early bird consideration at the ASIFAC Animation Film Festival Conference 2024. Submissions are due by May 31 for early bird rates.

🎨 Submit your work for the ARTiculate ATL 2023 Artist Call. Now in its 10th year, artists keep 100% of sales from their works. $15 to apply, $100 to register if selected. Submissions are due by June 2.

🎵 Arches Brewing in Hapeville has announced a call for submissions for their annual Vinyl IV: Flip Side exhibition opening June 19 through July 21. Submissions are due by June 15.

🎞 The Atlanta Jewish Film Fest has opened submissions for the 2024 festival, go to their website for rules and instructions to apply. Submissions are due by June 16.