Patrick Cotrona (File)

The Atlanta Police Department is encouraging the public to come forward to help solve a decade-old cold case.

Homicide Detective Scott Demeester said during a morning press conference that today, May 25, marks the 10th anniversary of the shooting death of Patrick Cotrona, 33.

Corona was shot and killed by a robber as he walked along May Avenue from his East Atlanta home to a nearby bar with two friends.

The suspect shot and killed Cotrona and wounded one of his friends, before jumping into a four-door Dodge passenger vehicle being driven by another suspect.

Back in 2013, the suspect had robbed three other people – a married couple visiting from North Carolina and a jogger – in the nearby Kirkwood neighborhood before killing Cotrona. The married couple were able to give a description, which led to a sketch of the suspect. However, Demeester said there were no longer any active leads in the cold case.

Demeester asked a Georgia Bureau of Investigation sketch artist to create an age-progressed rendering of the suspect, which was shown with the original sketch during the press conference. Demeester said the black male would now be in his late 20s or early 30s.

The original suspect sketch (left) and the age-progressed sketch created by the GBI in the Patrick Cotrona murder investigation.

“We have received tips over the years, but nothing panned out,” Demeester said. “We’re hoping someone will recognize the individual either from the original sketch or the new one.”

Demeester, who has been the lead detective on the case since the beginning, said he was in regular contact with the Cotrona family and wanted to give them closure.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of $25,000 for the arrest and indictment of a suspect.