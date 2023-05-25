A new animal services facility in Fulton County will more than double the region’s ability to care for its local animals.

“This state-of-the-art facility enables us to serve Fulton County animals, as well as those who love and care for them,” said Alton Adams, chief operating officer of justice, public safety and technology.

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners held a topping-off ceremony for the new facility on May 19.

“I am thrilled to commemorate this significant construction milestone, which shows constituents how much we value the community and the humane treatment of animals. Fulton County residents are the greatest animal welfare advocates, and we are excited to near the completion of a years-long project,” said board chairman Robb Pitts.

Fulton County board of commissioners chairman Robb Pitts. Credit: Supplied photo.

The board of commissioners broke ground on the $40 million facility in December of 2021.

The project was approved in November 2019 and is funded through the Fulton County Urban Redevelopment Authority bonds.

The new 50,000-square-foot facility will replace an existing shelter, which has been in use since the 1970’s.

The new facility will be located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Boulevard and will have the ability to house 376 dogs.

LifeLine Animal Project’s canine resident Brandy put her stamp of approval on the final structural beam. Brandy is currently available for adoption and featured on LifeLine’s Web pages. Credit: Supplied photo.

The region’s current facility can only accommodate 150 animals.

In addition, the new facility can also house 99 cats, a dozen small animals, 18 chickens and half-a dozen livestock.

Amenities at the new facility include:

A 44-acre lot

One veterinary clinic

Three surgery tables

A dog maternity ward

33 play yards

A barn

A chicken coop

A 54,000 square-foot pasture

“We are so excited that the new facility will feature new amenities, such as separate ventilation systems for sick animals, a maternity ward, built-in rooms for socialization and veterinarian services and a 13,200 square-foot outdoor covered space,” said Adams.

Representatives from LifeLine Animal Project, Winter Johnson, and other elected guests joined the board for the celebration ceremony on May 19.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Fulton County’s Animal Services, in an effort to continue our mission of ending the euthanasia of healthy and treatable animals, keeping pets and people together and safeguarding the welfare of animals in Fulton,” said Rebecca Guinn, CEO of LifeLine Animal Project.

Credit: Supplied photo.

“The successful execution of this project is the result of a multi-departmental collaboration within Fulton County. We are excited for the next phases of construction and look forward to opening our doors to the public in the Fall of 2023,” said county manager Dick Anderson.

The new facility will open to the public in November 2023. For more information, click here.