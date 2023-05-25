Detectives with the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are seeking any information regarding the fatal shooting of a teenager earlier this month.

Devon Mitchell, 17, was shot on May 11 at 102 Ollie St. NW and succumbed to his injuries on May 20.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.