The finishing touches are in being put into place in anticipation of a June opening at Aqua-Tots’ Dunwoody location. Photo courtesy of National Custom Inc.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools announced the upcoming opening of its newest franchise location in Dunwoody in the Dunwoody Hall Shopping Center, 5566 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Aqua-Tots Dunwoody is the brand’s ninth location in Georgia and is owned by franchisees, Andrew George, Jesse Rhodenbaugh and Tommy Fisher, who also own schools in North Carolina and Virginia. The state-of-the-art, 5,000 square foot facility is expected to open in June.

“The communities around Atlanta offer so many opportunities to be around water,” Rhodenbaugh said in a statement. “Giving children a place to learn to swim safely and confidently not only provides a lot of fun but also creates a lifetime of peace of mind. We’re really happy to be able to serve more families around Atlanta with our newest location in Dunwoody.”

Photo courtesy of National Custom.

Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offer year-round, indoor swimming classes for children four months to 12 years old. The program includes parent and tot swim classes for children aged four to 30 months old.

National Custom, Inc., a construction company based out of Alpharetta, Ga., was the general contractor for the job. The company also recently built another Aqua-Tots location on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.

Aqua-Tots Dunwoody is now hiring swim instructors and front desk staff. Those interested can email a resume to jointeamatlanta@aqua-tots.com. To learn more about Aqua-Tots Dunwoody or to enroll in lessons, please visit aqua-tots.com/dunwoody or call 404-446-9463.