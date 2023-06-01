This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com.

On a hot summer day, this salad has you covered.

This salad comes from the team over at Atomic Biscuit in Canton, and offers you a classic salad with a twist. Ever had salad with Ramen? Well, you won’t want to miss the opportunity.

Try this salad at home, and then head on over to Atomic Biscuit for brunch.

Atomic Biscuit’s Intergalactic Salad

Atomic Biscuit’s Intergalactic Salad Recipe:

Ingredients:

Salad mix:

3 cups mixed greens

1 tbsp chopped mint

3 tbsp chopped cilantro

½ red bell pepper – thinly sliced

¼ red onion – thinly sliced

1 tbsp raisins

1 tbsp crushed walnuts

2 tbsp toasted ramen noodles

Sesame Lime Dressing:

2.5 cups vinegar

5 cups lime juice

2/3 cups ground fresh ginger paste

3 cups fish sauce

2 cups oil

.75 cups sesame oil

2.5 heaping tablespoons garlic paste

2.5 cups granulated sugar

2 tsp cayenne

Ramen Noodles:

1 pkg regular flavored ramen noodles (crumbled)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Chinese 5-spice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spread Ramen ingredients on to sheet pan. Roast for 15-minutes or until golden brown. Whisk dressing ingredients together to blend. Shake well before serving. Mix salad, toss in dressing.