Members of the Sandy Springs Fire and Police Departments again will escort the local community members serving as models at this year’s Rockin’ the Runway. (Courtesy Tisha Rosamond)

The models will wear gently used name-brand clothing donated to The Drake Closet. (Courtesy of Tisha Rosamond)

Community members support The Drake House as volunteers, models and patrons of the Rockin’ the Runway event. (Courtesy of Tisha Rosamond)

Former Fulton School Board member Liz Hausmann, left, and Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul attended the 2022 event. (Courtesy of Tisha Rosamond)

The Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center will host the 11th annual Rockin’ the Runway fashion show on June 13 to benefit The Drake House, with the clothing and accessories also sold to raise funds.

All proceeds support The Drake House, a local nonprofit that provides supportive housing and enrichment programs for mothers and their children who are experiencing homelessness in North Metro Atlanta.

The event will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the Studio Theatre at 1 Galambos Way in Sandy Springs. It will include networking, tastes from 12 Sandy Springs restaurants (all donated), a cash bar (one drink ticket included in general admission ticket), shopping at The Drake Closet pop-up store, the fashion show, and an online auction,” said Karen Trylovich, one of the organizers of Rockin’ the Runway and a member of the Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber.

Rockin’ the Runway is the largest fundraiser for The Drake House and it raised $95,000 in 2022 for the nonprofit organization.

“This year, we’re going back to the studio theater because it’s a little more intimate. We can build an actual runway,” she said.

The event also offers table seating in addition to bleacher seating. This setup offers more visibility for everyone, Trylovich said.

The event starts with networking and attendees enjoying “bites” from local restaurants. Those who attend can purchase clothing from the pop-up store.

“All of the clothing, everything sold in the pop-up store, it’s all donated to The Drake Closet, which is our resale boutique,” she said.

The models who walk the runway also will be wearing slightly, gently used name-brand clothing accessories, shoes, and handbags that have been donated.

All the models are members of the community. City staff will participate, including City Manager Eden Freeman. Nonprofit colleagues have been invited to model. Sandy Springs Perimeter Chamber board members and Drake House board members will also model, as will some spouses of participating restaurant owners.

“It’s just people from different walks of life in the community to make it a true community event,” she said.

The volunteers who help run the event also come from across the community. The chamber will be represented, as will the National Charity League.

The runway models will be escorted by Sandy Springs Police and Fire Department first responders, including Police Chief Ken DeSimone and Fire Chief Keith Sanders, Trylovich said.

An online auction again will be held. But new this year will be a live auctioneer for a “Fund a Family”

This year we will have a live auctioneer to raise money at various levels to feed a family, giving audience members direct participation if they don’t want to buy anything online but want to make a donation, she said.

Tickets can be purchased online and are priced between $50 and $85.