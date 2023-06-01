Did you know that simply changing your dog’s diet can impact the amount of loose hair shed?

Shedding is a normal (but totally aggravating) part of life as a pup parent. Certain breeds, such as Retrievers and Huskies, shed more than others, but all dogs shed excess fur to make room for new hair growth. That said, not all dogs shed the same amount, and factors like a healthy diet and food allergies play a major role in how much hair is shed and when. Here’s what you need to know about the relationship between nutrition and shedding and how to control dog shedding with a healthy diet.

Food allergies

Food allergies are a major contributor to excessive shedding. The good news? Food allergies are relatively easy to resolve. The tricky part is isolating and identifying the offending food, which often involves a food elimination trial. A powerful tool in diagnosing allergies, a food elimination trial means removing all suspected allergens and keeping them out of your pup’s diet long enough to determine the impact on your dog’s shedding.

While simple in theory, an elimination diet is not always easy in practice; therefore, it should only be administered on the advice and under the guidance of a veterinarian. A vet can help you follow the right steps to guarantee the trial’s effectiveness and ensure you continue providing adequate nutrition to your pup while on the diet.

Inadequate nutrition

Good nutrition is imperative for every living thing, including our fur family. Unfortunately, poor-quality dog food may be a hidden culprit behind shedding excessively. Cheap dog food doesn’t contain the proper nutritional balance your dog needs, especially to maintain a healthy coat. For example, nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids are often lacking in low-grade dog food, and a diet lacking these essential amino acids can lead to severe shedding in the long run.

A change in diet

Sometimes, something as seemingly harmless as changing up your dog’s diet can lead to so much shedding — even if the food is more nutritious!

Always check the ingredient list, compare it to their old food, and note any new ingredients; you may discover a food allergy or find certain additives that just don’t suit your pup. A vet can help you identify common allergens and clue you into where hidden ingredients may be lurking in dog foods.

How to help when diet-related shedding happens

Feeding your pup quality food packed with vitamins and nutrients goes a long way in keeping shedding to a minimum, but when the situation gets hairy, here’s what else you can do.

A regular brushing routine (ideally once a day) is an easy and effective way to remove excess, itchy fur. It also eliminates dirt and debris and helps redistribute natural oils through the coat while removing dander and buildup that causes bacterial growth and hair loss.

Regular baths and flea preventatives are also critical to managing shedding. A dog with a clean, healthy coat and skin has far less trouble with shedding and dry, itchy skin patches.

There’s no way around it — all dogs shed, but some certainly more than others. Besides breed, diet is one of the biggest factors in the amount of hair shed, as food allergies and nutritional deficiencies often increase hair loss. But, regular basic hygiene and routine grooming can help control dog shedding.

