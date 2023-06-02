Atlanta BeltLine Inc.’sBeltLine After Dark, a staple of its Art on the Atlanta BeltLine season, will return for its fourth year, tonight, June 2 through Saturday, June 3, at Atlanta’s new Westside Park.
The live music and performing arts festival will include artists Liquid Sky, Novoa Dances, M3 and Assane Kouyate. The festivities will also include headliner, Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective, who will, for the ninth year, present “No Tables, No Chairs,” described as a “funk-filled journey through the pulsating rhythms of the African Diaspora.”
Festival goers will also have the opportunity to enjoy a food and artisan market with family-friendly art-making booths. More information can be found at art.beltline.org/afterdark.
The weekend will also include the inaugural Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest, happening Sunday, June 4, presented by Aetna Better Health of Georgia & 1-800-TruckWreck.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
- Friday, June 2, 2023, 3 – 9 p.m.
- 3 p.m.: Liquid Sky
- 4 p.m.: M3
- 5 p.m.: Burning Bones Physical Theater
- 7 p.m.: Jeremy Muller
- 8 p.m.: Novoa Dances
- Saturday, June 3, 2023, Noon to 9 p.m.
- Noon – 4 p.m.: Parade Tailgate w/Sounds by The Ear Dr.
Funky Fun Stations and Marketplace
- 4 p.m.: No Tables, No Chairs Funk-Line Parade
- 5:45 p.m.: Assane Kouyate
- 7 p.m.: Mausiki Scales & The Common Ground Collective
- Noon – 4 p.m.: Parade Tailgate w/Sounds by The Ear Dr.
- Sunday, June 4, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Atlanta BeltLine will partner with entertainment legend and current V-103 DJ Big Tigger and his Big Tigger Foundation to present the inaugural Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest. The entire community is invited to join Tigger and his celebrity friends, including Atlanta Falcons’ Grady Jarrett, Captain America’s award-winning actor Anthony Mackie, Slutty Vegan’s Pinky Cole and Atlanta legend and custom bike designer DJ Mars, on a 1.5-mile group bike ride throughout Westside Park. Participation is free, but registration is required.