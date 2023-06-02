All are welcome to join Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective for a parade around Westside Park followed by a concert, all part of the line-up for BeltLine After Dark. Photo credit: Erin Sintos.

Atlanta BeltLine Inc.’sBeltLine After Dark, a staple of its Art on the Atlanta BeltLine season, will return for its fourth year, tonight, June 2 through Saturday, June 3, at Atlanta’s new Westside Park.

The live music and performing arts festival will include artists Liquid Sky, Novoa Dances, M3 and Assane Kouyate. The festivities will also include headliner, Mausiki Scales & the Common Ground Collective, who will, for the ninth year, present “No Tables, No Chairs,” described as a “funk-filled journey through the pulsating rhythms of the African Diaspora.”

Festival goers will also have the opportunity to enjoy a food and artisan market with family-friendly art-making booths. More information can be found at art.beltline.org/afterdark.

The weekend will also include the inaugural Big Tigger’s BeltLine BikeFest, happening Sunday, June 4, presented by Aetna Better Health of Georgia & 1-800-TruckWreck.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: