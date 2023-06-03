“Water for Elephants” at Alliance Theatre

There are plenty of events happening around the metro this June (be sure to check out HowDoYouAtlanta.com to see more), but these definitely need to be on your calendar.

Atlanta Fringe Festival

The 11th annual event takes place June 5-11 at venues across the city with live theatre, improv comedy, puppetry, magic, storytelling, and more. Get tickets and see the full lineup at atlantafringe.org.

Water for Elephants

The Alliance Theatre is staging the world premiere of the musical based on the bestselling novel from June 7 to July 9. Romance, deception, and a little bit of magic are all thrown in about this traveling circus. Tickets are on sale now at alliancetheatre.org.

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

Virginia-Highland Summerfest

The 38th annual free event is Saturday, June 10, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. featuring fine art, live music, a 5K run, children’s activities, and more. There will be music all day and the event will be capped off by headliners Perpetual Groove. The festival is produced by the Virginia-Highland Civic Association, this nonprofit fundraiser supports the maintenance of the neighborhood and highlights area shopping, dining, and nightlife. Get more details and the full music lineup at vahisummerfest.org.

Midnight Market

Head to Atlantic Station in West Midtown on June 9-10 from 6 to 11:55 p.m. There will be more than 30 restaurants and food trucks serving tastes from around the world, multiple bars, outdoor vendors and an artist market, free roller skating, live DJs and dancing, free games, and more. Tickets range in price from $25 for general admission to $55 for VIP. Visit atlanticstation.com for more details.

Juneteenth Celebration

The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead will hold its annual Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, June 18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The commemoration will connect visitors to the crucial moment in American history when the last slaves were emancipated in Texas. This year’s immersive celebration will feature live music, storytelling, interactive activities, and more. Get more details at atlantahistorycenter.com.

Family Food Fest

The 9th annual Father’s Day celebration is set for Sunday, June 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Georgia Freight Depot next door to Underground Atlanta. There will be plenty of food to taste from local chefs, cooking demonstrations, live entertainment, a kid’s zone, and much more. The event raises funds for the nonprofit Atlanta Culinary Charities, which supports afterschool and weekend programs for youth. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Visit familyfoodfest.org for more information.

Food That Rocks

Sandy Springs is hosting its annual Food That Rocks event on June 8 from 7 to 10 p.m. at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way. Nearly 30 restaurants will be offering tastes, a dessert bar, and bottomless wine, beer, and cocktail tastings. There will also be live music from The Geek Squad. Tickets are $85 for general admission and $125 for VIP, which includes 6 p.m. early access and a swag bag. See the restaurant lineup and more details at foodthatrocks.org.