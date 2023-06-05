Courtesy ASO

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra returns to Piedmont Park for its Concerts in the Park series on Thursday, June 22, at 7:30 p.m. with a free performance on Oak Hill.

ASO Resident Conductor and Music Director of the ASYO Jerry Hou will conduct the evening program, featuring a celebration of Latin music and composers from around the world, including Astor Piazzolla and Manuel de Falla, among others.

Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early with their picnic dinners, as seating with a good view of the stage is first-come, first-served. Pre-concert activities include a performance by the Community Brass Ensemble, led by ASO Principal Tuba Michael Moore, from 6:30 – 7 p.m.

Family friendly activities will be hosted by the ASO Education and Community Engagement department. There will also be a merchandise table with ASO branded gear for purchase.

“The Concerts in the Park series is one of the ASO’s most treasured traditions, and we’re excited to be back in Piedmont Park again this summer,” said ASO Executive Director Jennifer Barlament. “ASO musicians and Atlantans alike revel in orchestra music filling Oak Hill. We love playing great music for people of all ages and cannot wait for people across the city to join us for a memorable evening.”

Major support for the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Concerts in the Park is provided by the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, Fulton County Arts and Culture, the Georgia Council for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Additional details and full program information are available at www.aso.org/piedmont.