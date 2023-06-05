Lazy Betty Chef Partners Ron Hsu (left) & Aaron Phillips (right) with Chef de Cuisine Austin Goetzman (Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee).

The highly renowned Atlanta restaurant Lazy Betty is moving to Midtown later this year.

Lazy Betty, which was opened in Candler Park by Chefs Ron Hsu and Aaron Phillips in 2019, will move to the space formerly occupied by Empire State South, according to a press release. The restaurant will feature its same tasting menus as well as a new bar menu with a la carte dishes and drinks.

“Empire State South saw some of the city’s best chefs pass through its kitchen, and we’re honored to carry the torch for such a great culinary space,” Hsu said in the release. “While our location will change, our ethos will continue to be the same. We’re excited to invite the community to come together, eat well and live unhurried in the heart of the city.”

The restaurant will continue to operate out of its Candler Park location at 1530 DeKalb Avenue while the new space is under construction. The 4,300 square foot space is expected to feature a large main dining room, two private dining rooms, an expanded bar, and an outdoor dining patio.

Brent Smith, the CEO of Piedmont Office Trust Realty which owns the new Lazy Betty location, said he hopes the move will be part of a larger redevelopment at the site.

“We’re reimagining how 999 Peachtree Street interacts with Midtown as part of a large-scale renovation project across the entire first floor of the building,” Smith said in a statement. “Chefs Ron and Aaron are aligned with Piedmont’s vision to craft a unique, hospitality-driven environment that will effortlessly blend indoor and outdoor gathering spaces and bring a new experience to the neighborhood.”