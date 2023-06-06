Food That Rocks will include approximately 30 local restaurants with top chefs serving signature bites to guests. (Sandy Springs)

Food That Rocks returns to the City Green in Sandy Springs on Thursday, June 8 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Visitors to Food That Rocks can enjoy all-you-can-eat food tastings from Sandy Springs restaurants. The event will include wine, beer and cocktail tastings, cooking demonstrations and live music and entertainment.

VIP early access will be from 6 to 7 p.m. to the event at the City Green at 1 Galambos Way Sandy Springs.

Food and alcohol tastings will end at 9:45 p.m

All-inclusive craft, cocktails, wine and beer and all-inclusive signature bites from Sandy Springs top chefs will be offered. Live music will be performed by The Geek Squad.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend and show valid ID. The event will be a rain-or-shine event.

No outside food or beverages will be allowed. Other items that are not allowed include pets, chairs, umbrellas, coolers, drugs, weapons, fireworks or glass.

General admission tickets will be $85, with VIP Early Access tickets selling for $125 and or available at https://foodthatrocks.org/#tix

Parking will be available in the parking deck with the first two hours free of charge. The city recommends rideshare with Uber or Lyft so guests do not drink and drive. Drop off and pick up will be at Johnson Ferry Road and Blue Stone Road.